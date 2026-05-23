Real Madrid transfer news: Jose Mourinho attends Bayern Munich's DFB-Pokal final to watch "dream" target to fix attack

By Lewis Nolan | 23 May 2026 20:18 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 20:27

Real Madrid manager-elect Jose Mourinho was in attendance to watch dream target Michael Olise play for Bayen Munich in the DFB-Pokal final, the latest report has claimed.

Los Blancos endured a difficult campaign in both La Liga and the Champions League, and with the club losing the former to Barcelona and being eliminated by semi-finalists Bayern Munich in the latter.

The season cost Xabi Alonso his job, and the deal agreed with former boss Mourinho means it is set to cost Alavro Arbeloa his role in the dugout.

Many fans have called for a summer revamp, and the most important area to address could be the attack considering Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior have both been criticised by supporters.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Mourinho was attending Bayern Munich's clash with Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final on Saturday as he was watching winger Olise, who is said to be a dream target of Real.

?? EXCLUSIVE | Live in Berlin: José Mourinho is attending today’s DFB-Pokal final between FC Bayern and VfB Stuttgart - including the chance to watch Real Madrid’s dream target Michael Olise live.



Mourinho was exclusively spotted leaving the Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin at… pic.twitter.com/8Pd5KZYChg — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 23, 2026

Michael Olise to Real Madrid: The perfect fit for Mourinho?

When Real brought Mbappe to Spain, they had signed one of the world's best players, but the fit alongside Vinicius Junior was problematic because they both prefer to play on the left side of the pitch.

Olise operates from the right side of attack, and he has also operated as a number 10, meaning he would not cause Mourinho a selection headache.

MICHAEL OLISE 2025-26 BAYERN MUNICH STATS Games: 51 Goals: 22 Assists: 26

The Frenchman is also primarily a creator, meaning he would be less likely to take the spotlight from either Mbappe or Vinicius Junior in front of goal.

Paris Saint-Germain are arguably the best team in the world, and their frontline largely consists of versatile wingers, so perhaps the best direction for Real to move in would be to add stars like Olise to their ranks.

© Imago

Jose Mourinho: Kylian Mbappe or Vinicius Junior?

While Olise would add significantly to the Real squad, Mourinho may still have to make the difficult choice of choosing which one of Mbappe or Vinicius Junior to platform next season.

Vinicius Junior was condemned by pundits and fans for falling foul of Xabi Alonso - privately and publicly - while Mbappe's end-of-season outbursts against Arbeola led to the Frenchman being jeered by the Bernabeu.

Mourinho may be 63, but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will hope that the Portuguese is able to unite the dressing room, otherwise there could be a significant exit from Los Blancos this summer.