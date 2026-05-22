Team News: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 22 May 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 20:00

Real Madrid will conclude their 2025-26 La Liga campaign against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Los Blancos occupy second spot in the La Liga table and will finish in that position this term, while Athletic are 12th and will miss out on European football for next season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides ahead of the clash.

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Arda Guler (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (thigh)

Doubtful: Vinicius Junior (rested), Federico Valverde (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Huijsen, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Brahim, Mbappe, Mastantuono

ATHLETIC BILBAO

Out: Nico Williams (hamstring), Oihan Sancet (muscle), Yuri Berchiche (suspended)

Doubtful: Unai Eguiluz (knee), Unai Gomez (muscle), Dani Vivian (ankle), Benat Prados (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Gorosabel, Alvarez, Laporte, Boiro; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Navarro, Berenguer; Guruzeta