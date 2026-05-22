England World Cup squad: Why Trent Alexander-Arnold's career could be on the line after Thomas Tuchel rejects Real Madrid star

By Lewis Nolan | 22 May 2026 16:00

The World Cup will soon begin, and England manager Thomas Tuchel has made a number of controversial selection choices.

Few expected the Three Lions boss to leave out stars such as Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, though the exclusion of Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold was not as surprising.

The former Liverpool defender has long been overlooked by the national team, even when operating at the highest level in the Premier League, but Tuchel's latest decision could be seriously damaging.

Here, Sports Mole examines why Alexander-Arnold's exclusion has left his career in the balance.

© Imago

Gareth Southgate and now Thomas Tuchel: Out of favour

Alexander-Arnold established himself as one of the Premier League's best full-backs at Liverpool, but he still struggled to break into the national team under previous manager Gareth Southgate.

The defender is 27 and has only made 34 appearances for the Three Lions, with just one of those games taking place with Tuchel in the dugout.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD FOR ENGLAND Matches: 34 Starts: 26 Goals: 4 Assists: 6

Perhaps the most damning aspect of Alexander-Arnold's rejection this time around was the fact take the likes of Djed Spence were selected ahead of him, especially as the Spurs man is currently dealing with a broken jaw.

The right-back has played just 124 minutes of World Cup football, and the next tournament will take place in 2030, when he will be 31.

Alexander-Arnold has found it more difficult to stay fit in recent seasons, so there is no guarantee that he will be in the best condition to contribute significantly for England, and there are concerns about whether he will ever play at the World Cup again.

© Imago

Could England regret not taking Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Though Alexander-Arnold has not enjoyed the best season of his career, he has at times shown that he is still an exceptional passer of the ball.

He has frequently been criticised for his work out of possession, but his ability to play match-breaking passes could have been an asset to Tuchel from the bench.

England are sure to encounter difficulties in the tournament across the Atlantic, and the lack of passers in the squad may prove problematic.

The likes of Adam Wharton and Lewis Hall have also been left out of the travelling group, and perhaps Tuchel has opted instead to take defensively stronger players to the World Cup.

However, with so much talent at the disposal of Spain, France, Argentina and others, England could have to throw caution to the wind at some point this summer.

The Three Lions could look to use set pieces to get back into games, though it should be noted that Alexander-Arnold is exceptional from dead-ball situations, and leaving him at home may backfire.

© Imago

Did Trent Alexander-Arnold make a mistake leaving Liverpool?

It would be unfair to begrudge the Englishman for being tempted by Real Madrid, but there is an argument that he would have stood a better chance of playing at the World Cup had he remained at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold formed one of the Premier League's best partnerships with winger Mohamed Salah, and it is no coincidence that both players have struggled this campaign.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 2025-26 FOR REAL MADRID Matches: 30 Starts: 22 Goals: 0 Assists: 5

Whether remaining on Merseyside would have prevented the Reds' 2025-26 collapse is unknown, but the 27-year-old may have enjoyed a better season than he has with Real.

Additionally, Liverpool fans were unhappy with the manner of Alexander-Arnold's exit, as many believed that he planned his move to Spain in advance, explaining why he refused to sign a new contract before leaving in the summer of 2024.

The defender has burnt many bridges with a large portion of Liverpool supporters, and perhaps it would have been more sensible to remain at his boyhood club for both his club and international career.

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