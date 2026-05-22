Hull City vs. Middlesbrough: How to watch Championship playoff final, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Carter White | 22 May 2026 15:08

A place in the Premier League is up for grabs as Hull City and Middlesbrough meet on Saturday for the Championship playoff final.

Boro have made it to Wembley after Southampton were expelled from the competition due to systematic spying on second-tier opponents over the course of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Hull City vs. Middlesbrough kickoff?

Hull vs. Middlesbrough will kick off at 3.30pm UK time on Saturday afternoon.

The original match between the Tigers and Southampton was scheduled to begin an hour later at 4.30pm.

Where is Hull City vs. Middlesbrough being played?

As usual, the Championship playoff final will be played at Wembley Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 90,000 supporters.

Hull have won both of their previous second-tier playoff finals at the venue, with Dean Windass and Mohamed Diame scoring iconic goals for the Tigers in the capital.

How to watch Hull City vs. Middlesbrough in the UK

TV channels

Hull vs. Middlesbrough will be shown live will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event is available on channel 401 for Sky customers, 501 for Virgin Media subscribers and 419 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Sky Sports Football is available on channel 403 for Sky customers, 502 for Virgin Media subscribers and 421 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky GO, Sky GO Extra and Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Hull vs. Middlesbrough, while the match is also being shown on Paramount+ in the USA.

Highlights

Match highlights of Hull vs. Middlesbrough will be available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, as well as the official media platforms of both clubs.

Sky Sports will also provide a highlights package that can be viewed on at least one of their channels after the match.

What is at stake for Hull City and Middlesbrough?

Unable to spend money on transfers this season, Hull City have done remarkably well to make the Championship playoff final, sitting one win away from a return to the Premier League.

The Tigers are the only side in this final to have won a match in the playoffs so far, with Middlesbrough granted a spot at Wembley due to Southampton's unprecedented expulsion from the competition.

Boro will be grateful for the opportunity to book a spot in the Premier League after a limited display over two legs against the Saints during the semi-finals.