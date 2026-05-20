Southampton Spygate statement: Four examples used to argue why Championship playoff expulsion "manifestly disproportionate"

By Darren Plant | 20 May 2026 14:30 , Last updated: 20 May 2026 14:32

Southampton have described an Independent Disciplinary Commission's decision to expel them from the Championship playoffs as "manifestly disproportionate".

On Tuesday evening, the EFL announced that Southampton had been kicked out of the Championship playoffs after they admitting three breaches of regulations 'requiring Clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another Club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match'.

The Saints were also handed a four-point deduction for next season's Championship, a consequence of spying on training sessions ahead of games with Oxford United, Ipswich Town and, most recently, Middlesbrough prior to the first leg of their playoff semi-final.

As a result, Middlesbrough are now scheduled to face Hull City in Saturday's final at Wembley Stadium, pending an appeal from Southampton. That appeal will be heard and conclude on Wednesday.

While much has been made of Southampton failing to address the situation with an official statement on Tuesday, CEO Phil Parsons has now posted the club's reaction via an official statement.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Southampton want sanction reduced, despite admitting wrongdoing

In a lengthy post on the club's official website, Parsons described the punishment handed to Southampton as the "largest penalty ever imposed on an English club", and cited four examples as to why their wrongdoing does not fit the punishment.

A statement read: "We have appealed yesterday's decision by the Independent Disciplinary Commission to expel Southampton Football Club from the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs, and to impose a four-point deduction for the 2026/27 season. Before turning to that appeal, I want to address our supporters, our players, and the wider football community directly and without equivocation.

"What happened was wrong. The club has admitted breaches of EFL Regulations 3.4 and 127. We are sorry to the other clubs involved, and most of all to the Southampton supporters whose extraordinary loyalty and support this season deserved better from the club.

"We have provided our full co-operation to the EFL's investigation and disciplinary process. Following the appeal, we will also be writing to the EFL to volunteer our participation in a working group on the practical application and enforcement of Regulation 127 across the Championship. Contrition without change is hollow, and we intend to demonstrate change.

"On the appeal itself: we accept that there should be a sanction. What we cannot accept is a sanction which bears no proportion to the offence. Whereas Leeds United was fined £200,000 for a similar offence, Southampton has been denied the opportunity to compete in a game worth more than £200 million and one which means so much to our staff, players and supporters.

© Imago / IPS

"We believe the financial consequence of yesterday's ruling makes it, by a very considerable distance, the largest penalty ever imposed on an English football club. Luton Town's 30-point deduction in 2008/09 — to date the most severe sporting sanction in the English game — was levied against a club already in League Two, with no comparable revenue at stake. Derby County's 21-point deduction in 2021 cost them their Championship status. Everton's eventual six-point deduction in 2023/24 followed losses of £124.5 million, a figure dwarfed by what has been taken from Southampton in a single afternoon. The largest financial penalty ever levied by the Premier League, against Chelsea in March of this year, was £10.75 million, and was accompanied by no sporting sanction whatsoever despite involving £47.5 million in undisclosed payments over seven years.

"We say this not to minimise what occurred at this club, which we have accepted was wrong. We say it because proportionality is itself a principle of natural justice. The Commission was entitled to impose a sanction. It was not, we will argue, entitled to impose one that is manifestly disproportionate to every previous sanction in the history of the English game.

"Our appeal will be heard today, and we will provide a further update in due course."

What next in Spygate saga?

The EFL has already revealed on Wednesday that the Championship playoff final will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday.

If Hull face Middlesbrough, the kickoff time will be 3.30pm. If Southampton are reinstated, there will be a start time of 4.30pm.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

All three clubs will have some clarity by Wednesday evening, with Middlesbrough unable to launch a counter-appeal should Southampton be reinstated.

As of yet, it is unclear whether the Football Association will take action against Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert.

The German has admitted to sending a member of staff to observe the training session of opponents. However, he claims that he was not aware that it was against regulations, with it allegedly common practice in Germany and on the continent.

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