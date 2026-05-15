Championship playoff final: Middlesbrough demand Southampton expulsion after disciplinary commission blow

By Darren Plant | 15 May 2026 16:22

Middlesbrough have released a statement calling for Southampton to be kicked out of the Championship playoffs.

The EFL has charged the Saints with "observing, or attempting to observe, another club's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match" and not acting "with the utmost good faith", with regards to a Middlesbrough training session that took place before the first leg of their playoff semi-final.

With Southampton having edged out Boro by a 2-1 aggregate, all eyes are on a disciplinary commission that will decide upon the severity of Southampton's punishment, providing that they do not deny the charge for the first time.

On Thursday, the EFL announced that there was the possibility of the Championship playoff final - scheduled for May 23 - being delayed while the disciplinary commission assesses the facts, with Hull City currently awaiting the outcome.

Rather than wait for the process to be completed, Middlesbrough have addressed the situation via an official statement, acknowledging their disappointment that they cannot present "relevant factual evidence" to the disciplinary commission.

© Imago / IPS

Middlesbrough issue Spygate statement

A statement read: "Middlesbrough FC notes the decision of the Disciplinary Commission not to permit the club to intervene in the proceedings brought by the EFL against Southampton FC.

"The club regrets that outcome, given we are directly affected by the matters under consideration and hold relevant factual evidence as to the events in question and their competitive impact.

"The conduct at issue, namely the observation and recording of our training session ahead of a fixture of such significance, goes to the heart of sporting integrity and fair competition. In these circumstances, the only appropriate response is a sporting sanction which would prevent Southampton FC from participating in the EFL Championship play-off final.

"We remain hopeful that the EFL, as regulator, will pursue such a sanction before the Disciplinary Commission in order to protect the integrity of the game, safeguard all member clubs, and deter any attempt in the future to obtain an unfair and unlawful advantage in pursuit of promotion to the Premier League.

"The club reserves all its legal rights."

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Why Middlesbrough are justified in calling for strongest sanction

With a reported £200m up for grabs for Premier League promotion, it was inevitable that this scandal would run on after Southampton's victory in midweek.

There are arguments online that a Southampton staff member breaking EFL regulations to observe a Middlesbrough training session did not have a direct impact on the playoff semi-final.

However, that is not the point. If proven guilty, someone associated at Southampton has made the decision to break regulations to gain an advantage, did so in a way where they knew the ramifications if they got caught and travelled the length of the country to do so.

A fine, like was given to Leeds United in 2019 when a rule was not in place, appears out of the question, whereas a points penalty in next season's Premier League or in a future Championship campaign would not be a suitable punishment to Southampton due to the money that they stand to receive if they earn promotion to England's top flight.

If Southampton are not kicked out of the playoffs, will clubs be willing to take risks with regards to spying on opposition in the future if they deem it to be worth the reward?

Since the start of 2026, Swindon Town have been kicked out of the EFL Trophy for fielding two ineligible players, an admin error, and West Bromwich Albion have been docked two points for breaching financial regulations due to payments made to the club's foundation programme.

Southampton's actions - again, if proven - were deliberate and far worse than what Swindon and West Brom were found guilty of.