Preview: Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 15 May 2026 15:55 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 15:58

Conference League finalists Rayo Vallecano will welcome Villarreal to Vallecas for their final La Liga home match of the season.

The hosts head into Sunday's fixture in 10th position, while the Yellow Submarine currently occupy third place in the standings.

Match preview

Rayo have secured a sixth consecutive season in the top flight after a midweek draw against Valencia proved enough to secure their La Liga survival with two games to play.

Randy Nteka fired a penalty against the post before Florian Lejuene headed Rayo into a 20th-minute lead, but that advantage disappeared when Diego Lopez levelled the scoreline in the closing stages of the first period.

While they were unable to find a winner, the 1-1 scoreline, combined with Girona's draw against Real Sociedad, sealed Rayo's mathematical safety ahead of what could be Inigo Perez's final home game in charge, with the 38-year-old believed to be in pole position to replace Marcelino at Villarreal this summer.

Perez's main focus will be on Rayo's Conference League final against Crystal Palace on May 27, when he could make further history in a memorable campaign by guiding the club to their first major piece of silverware.

However, Rayo will still want to finish their domestic campaign on the front foot, especially as they are four points adrift of the top seven in the race for European qualification.

Los Franjirrojos should fancy their chances of taking something from Sunday's home clash, given the fact they have avoided defeat in each of their last eight La Liga home games (W4, D4).

© Imago

Villarreal are set to bid farewell to their head coach, Marcelino, despite the fact he has led the club to Champions League qualification for the second consecutive season.

In fact, the Yellow Submarine are currently sitting in third place, three points ahead of Atletico Madrid, leaving them on the verge of securing a top-three finish in La Liga since clinching the runners-up spot in 2007-08.

Marcelino, whose contract expires this summer, was reportedly left underwhelmed by Villarreal's decision to only offer him a one-year extension, leading to the decision to part ways after the final game against Atletico Madrid.

The 60-year-old will be hoping to sign off his second spell in charge with a couple of positive results, although he will have to pick his players up from a disappointing 3-2 defeat in Wednesday's home clash with Sevilla.

Gerard Moreno and Georges Mikautadze grabbed a goal apiece in the opening 20 minutes at the Estadio de la Ceramica, but the Yellow Submarine failed to contend with a Sevilla fightback as they fell to their first home loss since being beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid in January.

Villarreal will now head on their travels with hopes of completing a league double over Rayo after cruising to a 4-0 victory in November's reverse fixture.

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

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Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

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Villarreal La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Rayo remain without the injured duo of Luiz Felipe and Ilias Akhomach, while Isi Palazon will serve the fourth match of a seven-game ban.

Club stalwart Alvaro Garcia is unlikely to be risked after missing the midweek draw with Valencia.

Andrei Ratiu, Pathe Ciss, Unai Lopez, Jorge De Frutos and Sergio Camello could all come into the side for Rayo's final home game of the season.

As for Villarreal, they remain without long-term absentee Juan Foyth, who has been out since January with an Achilles injury.

Defender Renato Veiga will serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the league season.

After making wholesale changes on Wednesday, Marcelino is likely to recall a whole host of players, including Rafa Marin, Sergi Cardona, Tajon Buchanan, Alfon Gonzalez and Ayoze Perez.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Pacha; Lopez, Valentin; Perez, Nteka, De Frutos; Camello

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Tenas; Mourino, Navarro, Marin, Cardona; Buchanan, Comesana, Gueye, Alfon; Ayoze, Oluwaseyi

We say: Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Villarreal

Rayo have proven to be a tough team to beat in recent home games, and while they face a tricky test in Sunday's encounter, we think they will extend their unbeaten record in Vallecas to nine matches with an entertaining draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.