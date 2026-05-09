Preview: Rayo Vallecano vs Girona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 09 May 2026 13:09 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 13:11

Fresh from booking their spot in the Conference League final, Rayo Vallecano will resume their La Liga campaign at home to relegation-threatened Girona on Monday night.

Rayo are currently 11th in the La Liga table, two points behind seventh-placed Getafe, while Girona are 16th, two points outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Rayo have spectacularly secured a spot in a European final, beating Strasbourg 2-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals of the tournament, and they will now take on Crystal Palace in a fascinating final on May 27.

Winning this season's Conference League would see Rayo qualify for the 2026-27 Europa League, and it would be an incredibly special moment in their history to win a first European trophy, but Palace will enter the contest as the favourites.

Los Franjirrojos have actually won four of their last five matches in all competitions during a strong run of form, including a 2-0 success over Getafe in La Liga last time out, with the result leaving them in 11th position in the table.

Inigo Perez's side are only two points behind seventh-placed Getafe and five from Celta Vigo in sixth, so they could still secure European football for next season even if they are unbeaten in the Conference League final.

Rayo have picked up 27 points from their 17 home league matches this season, while Girona have 16 points from their 17 games on their travels.

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Girona are one of a number of clubs involved in a relegation battle at this stage of proceedings, with the Catalan side currently 16th in the division, two points above 18th-placed Levante.

Michel's side are in worrying form, having lost their last three in the league against Real Betis, Valencia and Mallorca, and their lack of goals is a concern, having only found the back of the net on 36 times in their 34 league fixtures.

The White and Reds will take on Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid and Elche in their final three league games of the campaign, so a defeat here would leave them vulnerable.

Girona have only faced Rayo on 31 occasions throughout history, and both teams have posted 12 wins, while there have been seven draws.

Earlier this season, Rayo recorded a 3-1 victory over Girona, but the Catalan outfit have won three of their last six fixtures against Monday's opponents, including a 2-1 success in the Spanish capital in November 2023.

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

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Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

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Girona La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Rayo will be without the services of Luiz Felipe through injury, while Ilias Akhomach is regarded as a fitness doubt for the capital outfit on Monday night.

Isi Palazon, who has scored seven goals and registered seven assists during a strong campaign, is also again unavailable for selection through suspension.

Head coach Perez will make changes to the side that took to the field for the clash against Strasbourg on Thursday evening, with Sergio Camello, Pedro Diaz, Alvaro Garcia and Randy Nteka expected to be among those to feature in the first XI.

As for Girona, four players are definitely out of the match through injury, with Juan Carlos, Portu, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Vladyslav Vanat unavailable for selection.

Abel Ruiz and Donny van de Beek are doubts, while Bryan Gil is suspended, so Girona could be missing seven players for the contest in the Spanish capital.

Claudio Echeverri has only netted once for the Catalan outfit this season, but there should be another spot in the final third of the field for the on-loan Manchester City attacker.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Chavarria; Diaz, Valentin; Perez, Nteka, A Garcia; Camello

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Martinez, Blind, Reis, Moreno; Witsel, Beltran; Tsygankov, Ounahi, Roca; Echeverri

We say: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Girona

Rayo will be on a high following their Conference League semi-final success, and we are backing the in-form hosts to overcome a Girona outfit that are in serious relegation danger.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.