Preview: Alverca vs Estoril Praia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 09 May 2026 11:46 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 11:48

Alverca play host to Estoril Praia on Sunday evening looking for the win that would strengthen their hopes of a top-half finish in the Primeira Liga table.

While these two teams sit level on points in 10th and ninth place respectively, Estoril possess a far superior goal difference.

Match preview

Having secured back-to-back promotions, Alverca would have been content with Primeira Liga survival in 2025-26.

Instead, Custodio Castro's side have produced a memorable campaign where they have already assured themselves at least a top-13 finish.

Not only have Alverca suffered just three defeats across 11 matches, they have won three of their most recent five fixtures.

Those successes have come against teams below them in the standings, subsequently moving them away from the drop zone in the process, while Alverca pushed Porto all the way at Estadio do Dragao last Saturday before succumbing by a 1-0 scoreline.

Despite netting just 17 goals in 16 matches at Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca, 25 points have been racked up, as many as 17th-placed Tondela have accumulated all season.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Sitting level on points with Estoril, this is an opportunity to make further progress up the table, particularly when their upcoming opponents have lost their way.

Although they earned a spirited 1-1 draw at Braga last time out, Estoril had previously suffered five defeats in a row.

That said, it should be noted that four of those losses came by a one-goal margin, including against Porto and Famalicao.

Estoril have suffered nine defeats from 16 away league fixtures this season, conceding 30 goals in the process.

Their only such success in six matches came by a 1-0 scoreline at 14th-placed Nacional on March 15.

Alverca Primeira Liga form:

L W W L W L

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

L L L L L D

Team News

© Imago

Chiquinho will be missing for Alverca after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.

Diogo Spencer may be provided with just his second start of the campaign on the right flank, while leading marksman Marezi could be recalled down the centre of the attack ahead of Sandro Lima.

Meanwhile, Ian Castro will give consideration to naming an unchanged Estoril XI after their impressive draw at Braga.

The switch to a back four and introduction of Andre Lacximicant in the second half proved important, yet he is unlikely to take that bold approach in this fixture.

Yanis Begraoui took his Primeira Liga tally for the season to 20 goals in that fixture, the Frenchman also netting his third strike in five appearances.

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Mendes; Naves, Gomez, Meupiyou; Touaizi, Rhaldney, Lincoln, James; Spencer, Marezi, Figueiredo

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Turk; Bacher, Ferro, Tsoungui; Sanchez, Xeka, Holsgrove, Amaral; Guitane, Begraoui, Carvalho

We say: Alverca 2-1 Estoril Praia

Despite having already enjoyed arguably the best campaign in their history, Alverca will want to end the season on a high. With the visitors completely out of form, we expect Alverca to deliver another three points and potentially remain in the hunt to finish as high as seventh.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.