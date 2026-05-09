Alessandro Bastoni is Daniel Agger 2.0: Liverpool must do everything to sign Inter Milan star

By Saikat Mandal | 09 May 2026 11:51

Liverpool’s season has felt like watching an empire slowly crack from within. What once appeared to be a side capable of sustaining their place among Europe’s elite has instead unravelled into a campaign of frustration, inconsistency, and painful introspection, forcing the club to confront another summer of difficult decisions and necessary reconstruction.

Champions League qualification still appears within reach, and that alone would provide both the financial oxygen and competitive allure needed to attract elite-level reinforcements, but qualification should not be mistaken for validation.

Liverpool’s standards have always been loftier than merely scraping into Europe’s premier competition, and after a campaign that has exposed structural weaknesses across the squad, the club cannot afford cosmetic fixes.

Strengthening the attacking flanks will understandably dominate discussions, particularly with major changes expected in the forward line, but the issues run deeper than replacing goals and creativity. Midfield requires fresh energy and tactical balance, while the defence - perhaps the clearest reflection of Liverpool’s wider decline - demands urgent and intelligent intervention.

The cracks at the back have been impossible to ignore. If failing to adequately replace the increasingly injury-prone Joe Gomez was one strategic error, fate delivered its own cruel twist when Giovanni Leoni suffered a devastating injury on the very day of his debut, ruling him out for the entire campaign before his Liverpool career had even begun.

It has been that kind of season for the Reds - part miscalculation, part misfortune, wholly chaotic.

Liverpool transfer plans: Why another centre-back is essential

© Imago / Sportsphoto

There is reason to believe Liverpool’s defensive picture will improve naturally, with Gomez widely expected to depart, Jeremy Jacquet arriving from Rennes at the end of the season, Ibrahima Konate likely to commit his long-term future, and Leoni set to return fully fit for pre-season, while Virgil van Dijk remains the towering presence around whom the backline still revolves.

Yet planning only for the immediate present would be dangerously short-sighted. Van Dijk still remains one of the best in the business but time waits for no defender, not even one of his stature, which means Liverpool cannot afford to wait until the Dutchman declines or departs before acting, as succession planning at the highest level demands anticipation rather than reaction.

A number of names have surfaced in recent weeks, but few possess the blend of pedigree, technical sophistication, and tactical suitability to genuinely excite Liverpool supporters quite like Alessandro Bastoni.

Alessandro Bastoni situation: Liverpool’s opportunity?

© Imago / IMAGO / Buzzi

Since arriving at Inter from Atalanta in 2017, Bastoni has evolved from promising prospect into one of Europe’s most complete defenders, becoming a cornerstone of the Nerazzurri’s modern success and closing in on 300 appearances for the club.

Three Serie A titles under three different managers tells its own story - Antonio Conte valued his aggression and tactical discipline; Simone Inzaghi harnessed his elegance in possession; Cristian Chivu continued to trust him as one of the league’s defining defenders. When multiple elite coaches build around the same player, the evidence becomes overwhelming.

At 27, Bastoni sits firmly in his prime - experienced enough to lead, young enough to offer years of service. Naturally, a player of that calibre has attracted heavyweight interest.

Barcelona have long admired him, but admiration and execution are very different things. Financial constraints remain a familiar obstacle for the Catalan giants, while tactical fit is another lingering question.

Reports suggest Hansi Flick may favour defenders with explosive recovery pace suited to an ultra-aggressive defensive line, a profile Bastoni does not perfectly embody. If that assessment holds true, Liverpool may find an unexpected opening in a race that once seemed difficult to enter.

Daniel Agger 2.0? Why Alessandro Bastoni feels made for Liverpool

© Imago

There are certain players who simply look like Liverpool footballers before they ever wear the shirt, and Bastoni belongs firmly in that category.

A naturally left-footed centre-back with exceptional composure, intelligence, and technical quality, the Italian immediately evokes memories of Daniel Agger - Liverpool’s last truly elite left-sided defender, whose elegance often made defending look like performance art.

Had injuries not cruelly interrupted Agger’s peak years, he would likely be remembered among the greatest Liverpool defenders of modern era. Bastoni carries echoes of that same profile: calm under pressure, progressive in possession, authoritative without theatrics.

The Italian is not merely a defender who passes well; he dictates rhythm from deep. His line-breaking distribution is exceptional, his ability to step into midfield and disrupt pressing structures is a major weapon, and his decision-making under pressure rarely wavers.

Defensively, the numbers reinforce the eye test. Strong aerially, aggressive in duels, sharp in anticipation, and averaging nearly two tackles per game alongside an 87% pass completion rate, Bastoni combines old-school defensive reliability with modern technical masterclass.

Crucially, Liverpool’s tactical framework may suit him better than Barcelona’s - Arne Slot does not demand the same relentlessly extreme high line that exposes defenders in foot races across vast spaces, meaning Bastoni’s positional intelligence and reading of the game would become strengths rather than vulnerabilities.

Yes, Liverpool have also been linked with exciting younger profiles such as Luka Vuskovic, but squad-building is an exercise in balance. Talent alone is not enough, elite teams need proven winners alongside developing stars, and Bastoni offers precisely that intersection between immediate impact and long-term value.

Inter adore him, and sporting director Piero Ausilio has previously labelled him an “incredible” defender. Yet modern football remains governed by economics as much as sentiment; even prized assets become negotiable when the numbers align.

And if Liverpool truly intend to rebuild with ambition rather than caution, this is precisely the kind of opportunity they must seize. Because players like Bastoni do not often become attainable - and when they do, hesitation can be the costliest mistake of all.