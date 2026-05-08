Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'battle' Man Utd to sign highly-rated Tottenham defender

By Saikat Mandal | 08 May 2026 18:21 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 18:22

Liverpool are reportedly among several clubs showing strong interest in signing Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

Vuskovic joined Spurs in the summer of 2025 for a fee of around £12m, but was immediately loaned to Hamburger SV in search of regular first-team football.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in Germany, scoring five goals in 26 appearances, including a standout display in the 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich.

Several pundits have urged Bayern to move for the Croatian defender, but the German club’s sporting director Claus Costa has confirmed that the youngster is expected to return to Spurs at the end of the season.

Liverpool plot move to sign Luka Vuskovic?

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are among the clubs monitoring the teenage centre-back as part of their defensive rebuild this summer.

Jeremy Jacquet is due to arrive from Rennes, while Giovanni Leoni will return for pre-season after missing almost the entire campaign with an ACL injury.

Liverpool would also receive a further boost if Ibrahima Konate commits his future to the club, with a new contract reportedly expected in the coming weeks.

However, with Joe Gomez likely to leave and Virgil van Dijk entering the latter stages of his career, another central defensive addition would still make sense.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Alessandro Bastoni, but Vuskovic now appears to be another name under consideration.

Difficult for Liverpool to sign Luka Vuskovic

© Imago

The report adds that Liverpool would face competition from Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for the Croatian’s signature.

The greater obstacle, however, may be persuading Spurs to sell, given how highly they rate the youngster and how central they view him to their long-term plans, regardless of which division they are playing in next season.

The North London club currently sit 17th in the Premier League table with 37 points from 35 matches and remain locked in a tense battle to avoid relegation.