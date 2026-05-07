Liverpool transfer news: Reds handed major boost to sign Inter Milan defender?

By Saikat Mandal | 07 May 2026 19:53

Liverpool may have received a significant boost in the race to sign Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan during the summer transfer window.

Since arriving from Atalanta in 2017, Bastoni has moved close to the 300-appearance mark for Inter, scoring eight goals across all competitions.

The Italy international, capped 43 times by his country, has won three Serie A titles under Antonio Conte, Simone Inzaghiand Cristian Chivu, while Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has previously described him as an “incredible” defender.

The 27-year-old has long been linked with a move to Barcelona, while Liverpool are also believed to be monitoring the situation closely.

It had previously been suggested that the Catalan giants were frustrated with Bastoni for not attempting to pressure Inter into lowering their valuation.

Liverpool boost in the race for Alessandro Bastoni?

© Iconsport / Spada/LaPresse

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have now cooled their interest in the left-footed centre-back.

The report claims Bastoni may not perfectly fit the defensive profile sought by Hansi Flick, potentially opening the door for Liverpool to pursue the defender with less competition.

Although Barca remain keen on signing a left-footed central defender, Flick reportedly prefers someone with elite recovery pace capable of operating in an aggressive high defensive line.

Bastoni is understood to have been very interested in a move to Barcelona, but his chances of joining the Blaugrana could diminish if Flick’s tactical priorities shift elsewhere.

Liverpool need a new defender in the summer

© Imago / IMAGO / Buzzi

Liverpool’s defensive options will receive a boost in pre-season with the arrival of Jeremy Jacquet, while Giovanni Leoniis expected to return after a lengthy ACL injury absence.

In addition, Ibrahima Konate is reportedly close to signing a new contract following months of speculation surrounding his future at Anfield.

However, with Joe Gomez likely to depart and the Reds planning for the long-term succession of Virgil van Dijk, another high-level centre-back could still be required, and Bastoni would appear an excellent stylistic fit.