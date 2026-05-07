Preview: Toronto vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 07 May 2026 18:51 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 18:51

Toronto FC will be looking to end a difficult run of results when they host Inter Miami at BMO Field on Saturday evening in Major League Soccer.

The hosts arrive in the fixture without a win in six matches across all competitions, while the visitors travel to Toronto sitting third in the Eastern Conference and among the more consistent sides in the league this season.

Match preview

It has been a frustrating period for Toronto FC, who have failed to win any of their last six matches across all competitions, collecting three draws and two defeats during a run that has raised questions about their ability to perform in high-pressure situations.

Robin Fraser’s side have managed three wins, five draws and three defeats from their 11 league outings this season, with 18 goals scored and 20 conceded - a goal difference that highlights the defensive vulnerabilities that have cost them on too many occasions.

Their home record tells a similar story, with Toronto collecting two wins, five draws and one defeat at BMO Field, a sequence that suggests the hosts are difficult to beat on their own patch but equally struggle to convert their home advantage into victories.

That tendency to draw was on full display in their most recent MLS outing, and the pattern has become a defining feature of Fraser’s side this season, with all five of their league draws coming at BMO Field.

The midweek Canadian Championship added further disappointment, with Toronto suffering a 3-1 defeat to Atletico Ottawa in a result that will have done little to lift the mood ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

With 10 players currently sidelined through injury, Fraser faces a significant selection headache for the visit of Inter Miami, and the makeshift nature of the lineup Toronto are likely to field makes this an even more daunting task against high-quality opposition.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Inter Miami, meanwhile, arrive at BMO Field in considerably better shape, sitting third in the Eastern Conference with 19 points from five wins, four draws and two defeats.

Guillermo Hoyos has made a promising start since his appointment in April following the resignation of Javier Mascherano, winning two of his four matches in charge, and the visitors head into Saturday’s fixture with confidence despite a 4-3 defeat to Orlando City in their most recent outing.

That loss to Orlando highlighted both the attacking quality and the defensive frailties that have characterised Inter Miami’s season, with the visitors bottling three goals at home having appeared to have the contest under control - a lapse Hoyos will be determined to address.

Miami’s away record, however, remains one of the most impressive in the league, with five wins, one draw and one defeat on the road, demonstrating a side that consistently performs away from home regardless of the opposition.

The head-to-head record offers little encouragement for Toronto, who have failed to win any of their last five meetings with Inter Miami across all competitions - a run that includes three defeats and two draws, with the most recent encounter ending 1-1.

At the heart of Miami’s threat is Lionel Messi, who has contributed eight goals and one assist in 10 starts this season, generating 24 shots on target and creating seven big chances.

Toronto Major League Soccer form:

WDDDLD

Toronto form (all competitions):

DDDLDL

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

DDWWDL

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Toronto face a severe injury crisis heading into Saturday’s fixture, with 10 players having sat out the midweek defeat to Atletico Ottawa and Fraser not expecting any of them to return in time for the visit of Inter Miami.

Jules Anthony Vilsaint remains sidelined with a groin injury, while Matheus Pereira is also out with a groin problem, and Richie Laryea is unavailable with a thigh injury.

Benjamin Kuscevic and Jose Cifuentes are both absent with groin and knee injuries, respectively, while Djordje Mihailovic is nursing a knock, and Henry Wingo is out with a hamstring problem.

Nicksoen Gomis is sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury, Theo Corbeanu is out with a knee problem, and Josh Sargent is listed as questionable heading into the weekend fixture.

Inter Miami will be without Mateo Silvetti and Sergio Reguilon, both of whom are sidelined with hamstring injuries, though Hoyos retains the majority of his first-choice squad for the trip to Toronto.

Messi is expected to lead the line once more, with Tadeo Allende providing support in attack as the visitors look to exploit what is likely to be an inexperienced and injury-hit Toronto defence.

Toronto possible starting lineup:

Gavran; Franklin, Monlouis, Stefanovic, Cimermancic; Coello, Salloi, Osorio; Henry, Aristizabal, Edwards

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Fray, Micael, Falcon, Allen; Berterame, De Paul, Bright, Segovia; Allende, Messi

We say: Toronto 1-2 Inter Miami

Toronto’s home record makes them difficult to beat at BMO Field, yet their injury crisis, inability to convert draws into wins, and the sheer quality that Inter Miami possess across the pitch make it hard to back the hosts here.

Messi’s presence alone gives the visitors a match-winning threat that Toronto’s makeshift defence is unlikely to contain, and Inter Miami’s strong away record suggests they have the tools to claim all three points on Saturday evening.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.