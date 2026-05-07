Preview: Lecce vs Juventus - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 07 May 2026 17:49

Both needing points to secure their seasonal objectives, Serie A giants Juventus and lowly Lecce will lock horns at Stadio Via del Mare on Saturday evening.

With just three games to go, Juve are aiming to secure Champions League football, while their hosts have yet to banish the threat of relegation.

Match preview

Juventus are at a crucial point in their quest to qualify for Europe's top competition, having seen their lead in the race for fourth place cut again last weekend.

Not only did the Bianconeri miss a good chance to overtake AC Milan, but fifth-placed Roma also closed to within one point - and outsiders Como are still in contention.

Juve could only follow their goalless stalemate against Milan with an even more disappointing draw, despite dominating against already-relegated Hellas Verona.

At home to a team that had very little to play for, it took a set-piece leveller from substitute Dusan Vlahovic to spare their blushes.

All is not lost, though, and Luciano Spalletti's side have still collected 19 points from the last nine Serie A matchdays - only Napoli have tallied more - while conceding only five goals.

Now 10 games unbeaten across all competitions, Juve have recently kept three consecutive clean sheets away from home, and this week's trip is traditionally one of their favourites.

Juventus have lost just once in 12 league visits to Lecce so far this century, and that lone defeat dates back more than a decade.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Home or away, Lecce have won none of the last 11 top-flight meetings, though they did draw 1-1 in Turin earlier this season.

A repeat result would be welcome on Saturday, when the Salentini's latest scrap for Serie A survival will continue.

Aiming to secure a fifth straight year at Italy's top level, Lecce are locked in a tense battle with 18th-placed Cremonese to avoid the final relegation spot later this month.

After picking up just two points from their previous six matches, the Giallorossi managed to surpass that meagre tally within 90 minutes last time out, beating rock-bottom Pisa 2-1.

While that doomed their Tuscan hosts to the drop, they crucially moved four points clear of the dotted line with three matches remaining.

Over the past five years, only one team has been demoted after gaining at least 32 points from 35 fixtures: Frosinone in 2023-24, under the guidance of Eusebio Di Francesco.

Lecce's current coach then suffered another relegation with Venezia last season; now he intends to end that cycle of failure.

Lecce Serie A form:

L L L D D W

Juventus Serie A form:

D W W W D D

Team News

© Iconsport / Ipp

As Vlahovic returned to action last week, only Juan Cabal and Arkadiusz Milik are ruled out for Juventus.

Despite lacking match-fitness, Juve's Serbian striker may be ready to displace the misfiring Jonathan David, although Spalletti sometimes plays a false nine.

Two candidates for that role are Jeremie Boga - who has scored three goals in his last four away matches - and 10-goal top scorer Kenan Yildiz, who is still struggling with a persistent knee problem.

Meanwhile, Lameck Banda is Lecce's most productive player, having posted seven Serie A goal involvements this season - at least two more than any teammate.

After scoring in the reverse fixture, the Zambian winger should support Walid Cheddira up front, though the latter faces competition from Nikola Stulic and Francesco Camarda.

Once again, Medon Berisha, Kialonda Gaspar and Sadik Fofana are all sidelined by injury, while Riccardo Sottil remains a major doubt.

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Siebert, Gabriel, Gallo; Ramadani, Coulibaly, Ngom; Pierotti, Cheddira, Banda

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Thuram, Locatelli; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; Vlahovic

We say: Lecce 0-2 Juventus

Since Spalletti rode to the rescue in November, Juventus have had no problem creating chances, but converting them has sometimes proved problematic.

However, key attackers are now regaining fitness, while Lecce have been getting tighter at the back but still pose minimal threat up front.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.