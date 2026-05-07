Preview: Elche vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 07 May 2026 17:39 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 17:40

Two teams involved in the La Liga relegation battle will lock horns for a crucial match on Saturday afternoon, as Elche welcome Alaves to Estadio Martinez Valero.

Elche are currently 14th in the La Liga table, two points clear of the relegation zone, while Alaves are 18th, one point behind 17th-placed Sevilla heading into the final straight.

Match preview

Elche's recent three-game winning run came to an end last time out, losing 3-1 at Celta Vigo, and they are one of a number of teams currently involved in a battle at the bottom of the division.

A record of nine wins, 11 draws and 14 defeats from 34 league matches this season has brought Elche 38 points, which has left them in 14th spot in the table, only two points ahead of 18th-placed Alaves, demonstrating the importance of this game.

The Green-striped ones actually have the sixth-best home record in Spain's top flight this season, picking up 31 points from 17 matches, and they will be welcoming an Alaves team that have only managed to win three of their 17 games on their travels.

Eder Sarabia's side will take on Real Betis, Getafe and Girona in their final three league games of the campaign, and it does appear that the battle to stay in the division will go to the wire.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Alaves have faced Elche on 28 previous occasions in all competitions, and both teams have posted 11 wins, while there have also been six draws between them.

Earlier this season, Alaves recorded a 3-1 victory on home soil, so the visitors are looking to do the La Liga double over their fellow relegation candidates.

Quique Sanchez Flores' side are currently 18th in the division, one point behind 17th-placed Sevilla, and they will also enter this match off the back of a defeat, going down 4-2 at home to Athletic Bilbao on May 2.

The Blue and Whites did manage to win their last home game against fellow strugglers Mallorca on April 25, but that is their only success in their last five fixtures.

Alaves have actually scored 40 times in La Liga this season, but they have conceded 53, with their defensive record a key contributor to their current spot in the division.

Elche La Liga form:

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Alaves La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Maciej Rogowski

Elche will welcome German Valera back into their squad this weekend, with the attacker available again after serving a suspension in the clash with Celta last time out.

However, the hosts will be without the services of Yago Santiago through injury, while Rafa Mir needs to be assessed before a final decision is made on his involvement.

Andre Silva was on the scoresheet against Celta last time out and will continue in the final third of the field, while there should be another start for Alvaro Rodriguez.

As for Alaves, Lucas Boye has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, while Carles Alena picked up a milestone yellow card against Athletic last time out and will therefore miss out through suspension.

Boye's absence has opened the door for Ibrahim Diabate to feature at centre-forward, and the 26-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there will be another start for Toni Martinez, who has scored six times in his last six appearances for Alaves during an impressive run of form.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Bigas, Affengruber, Sangare; Fort, Aguado, Febas, Villar, Valera; Rodriguez, Silva

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Tenaglia, Jonny, Parada; Perez, Ibanez, Blanco, Suarez, Rebbach; Diabate, Martinez

We say: Elche 1-1 Alaves

There has only ever been six draws between these two sides, with their last stalemate coming back in 2016, but we are expecting a tight game on Saturday to finish all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.