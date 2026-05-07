Preview: Motherwell vs Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 07 May 2026 16:51

The spotlight falls on Fir Park on Saturday night, when Hearts face a crucial match in their bid for Scottish Premiership glory against Motherwell.

The Jambos boast a three-point lead at the top of the standings, while the Steelmen are fourth and looking to secure European qualification.

Match preview

Motherwell's 2025-26 Scottish Premiership season may have lost momentum in recent weeks, with just one win in their last seven matches, but the Steelmen have still enjoyed a superb campaign overall.

Jens Berthel Askou, in his debut season at the helm, has overseen 15 wins, 12 draws and eight defeats in 35 league games, leaving Motherwell in a strong position to secure European qualification.

The Steelmen sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership standings with 57 points from 35 games, meaning they boast a considerable six-point lead over fifth-placed Hibernian with just three matches remaining.

With Motherwell set to face Hibernian on the final day, they will be eager to secure fourth spot before that meeting, and a win on Saturday could prove pivotal to qualifying for European competition for the first time since 2022.

© Imago

However, the Steelmen face a Hearts side who are top of the league and will be extremely motivated to pick up three points and move one step closer to their first Scottish Premiership league title since 1959-60.

Derek McInnes, who was appointed last summer, has overseen a sensational first campaign, recording 23 wins, seven draws and five defeats from 35 league fixtures, guiding Hearts to top of the table with 76 points and a three-point cushion over second-placed Celtic.

With Hearts scheduled to face Celtic on the last day of the season, McInnes will be eager for his team to at least maintain their current three-point lead going into that clash, while also hoping to extend their lead if the Bhoys drop points elsewhere.

The Jambos are enjoying a strong run of form coming into this game, winning four and drawing one of their last five, including a particularly important 2-1 win against Rangers last weekend.

Alongside their impressive run, Hearts will draw confidence from their recent record against Motherwell, having won three and drawn three of their last six clashes with the Steelmen.

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

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Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Motherwell are anticipated to be without Zach Robinson on Saturday due to an Achilles injury, while the remainder of the squad should be available for selection.

After losing 1-0 to Falkirk last weekend, Askou could look to make changes on Saturday, meaning the likes of Ibrahim Said and Callum Hendry may be given starting spots.

Meanwhile, Hearts are set to be without Craig Gordon, Oisin McEntee, Tomas Magnusson, Calem Nieuwenhof, Ageu, Finlay Pollock, Cameron Devlin and Harry Milne due to injuries.

McInnes may opt to name an unchanged team from the one that started the 2-1 victory against Rangers last time out.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Sparrow, McGinn, Welsh, O'Donnell; Fadinger, Watt; Maswanhise, Said, Longelo; Hendry

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Steinwender, Halkett, Findlay; Kyziridis, Leonard, Baningime, Kingsley; Shankland, Chesnokov; Braga

We say: Motherwell 1-2 Hearts

Motherwell have struggled in recent weeks, while Hearts have put together a strong run coming into this clash.

Combined with the Jambos boasting a strong recent record against the Steelmen, the away side are expected to pick up all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.