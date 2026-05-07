Premier League club are 'serious contenders' to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

By Carter White | 07 May 2026 16:12

Manchester City have reportedly entered the race for Real Madrid and Brazil superstar Vinicius Junior.

The 25-year-old is one of the sport's most recognisable faces courtesy of his success-laden time with Los Blancos, who are tumbling towards a second consecutive campaign without major silverware.

Vinicius is wanted by a host of clubs across the globe, including Chelsea, who are battling to secure European football for the 2026-27 campaign following the dismissal of former head coach Liam Rosenior.

Focusing on the blue side of Manchester for a moment, Man City are in the heat of a Premier League title race, losing vital ground on pacesetters Arsenal during a match at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night.

The Citizens needed late second-half strikes from Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland to salvage a point at the brand-new base of the Toffees, who have done the Gunners a major favour in the race for first place.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man City 'serious contenders' for Vinicius

According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid superstar Vinicius could be heading towards a dramatic exit of the Bernabeu, where he has helped Los Blancos to three La Liga titles and two Champions League honours.

The report claims that the Spanish giants are willing to offload the 25-year-old Brazilian if he fails to sign a new contract over the course of the summer, making an exit of the attacker a distinct possibility.

It is understood that Real Madrid have tabled a strong financial offer to Vinicius, who is supposedly growing increasingly tired of the constant racist abuse that he endures whilst playing for Los Blancos.

The La Liga powerhouses and the forward commenced discussions over a new deal last summer, with the player's current contract expiring in just over 12 months at the conclusion of the 2026-27 term.

Unsurprisingly, a whole host of elite clubs are monitoring Vinicius's situation at the Bernabeu, with Arsenal and Chelsea joining Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in admiration of the 47-time international.

© Iconsport / SPI

City not afraid of big arrivals

With Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo ripping it up on the wings this season, it is debatable whether Manchester City require a signing of Vinicius's magnitude during the summer transfer window.

However, the Citizens have made it increasingly obvious in recent times that they are not afraid of jumping on unique market opportunities, as shown by the capture of world-class goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG.

Racking up over 125 goals across 372 appearances for the 15-time Champions League winners, Vinicius to Man City would be the headline piece of the Premier League summer window, regardless of what business other clubs do.