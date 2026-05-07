Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Barcelona: Kylian Mbappe, Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois updates

By Matt Law | 07 May 2026 09:11 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 09:13

Real Madrid will be aiming to keep their slim hopes of winning the 2025-26 La Liga title alive when they head to Barcelona on Sunday night for El Clasico.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, 11 points behind the leaders Barcelona, meaning that a point for the hosts at Camp Nou would be enough to secure the championship.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of El Clasico.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury last month, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines for approximately the next year due to the seriousness of the damage.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: May 10 (vs. Barcelona)

Courtois suffered a thigh injury during the Champions League clash with Manchester City in March, but the experienced goalkeeper could make his return to action in El Clasico.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 10 (vs. Barcelona)

Mbappe suffered a hamstring injury against Real Betis on April 24, and the attacker will require a late fitness test before his availability for El Clasico can be determined.

Eder Militao

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21, and the centre-back has since undergone an operation, which has ruled him out for approximately the next five months.

Arda Guler

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Real Madrid recently revealed that Guler has suffered a hamstring injury which is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, but the Turkey international should be back for the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Toe

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Athletic Bilbao)

Carvajal, who is out of contract at the end of June, will again be sidelined this weekend due to a fractured toe, but the Spaniard could return in Real Madrid's final league match of the campaign.

Ferland Mendy

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Out

Mendy suffered a serious thigh injury during the team's clash with Espanyol last time out, and the Frenchman is now facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.