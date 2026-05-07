Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Barcelona: Kylian Mbappe, Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois updates

Real Madrid will be aiming to keep their slim hopes of winning the 2025-26 La Liga title alive when they head to Barcelona on Sunday night for El Clasico.
Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, 11 points behind the leaders Barcelona, meaning that a point for the hosts at Camp Nou would be enough to secure the championship.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of El Clasico.
Rodrygo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury last month, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines for approximately the next year due to the seriousness of the damage.
Thibaut Courtois
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Adductor
Possible return date: May 10 (vs. Barcelona)
Courtois suffered a thigh injury during the Champions League clash with Manchester City in March, but the experienced goalkeeper could make his return to action in El Clasico.
Kylian Mbappe
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: May 10 (vs. Barcelona)
Mbappe suffered a hamstring injury against Real Betis on April 24, and the attacker will require a late fitness test before his availability for El Clasico can be determined.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21, and the centre-back has since undergone an operation, which has ruled him out for approximately the next five months.
Arda Guler
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Real Madrid recently revealed that Guler has suffered a hamstring injury which is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, but the Turkey international should be back for the 2026 World Cup.
Dani Carvajal
Status: Out
Type of injury: Toe
Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Athletic Bilbao)
Carvajal, who is out of contract at the end of June, will again be sidelined this weekend due to a fractured toe, but the Spaniard could return in Real Madrid's final league match of the campaign.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Out
Mendy suffered a serious thigh injury during the team's clash with Espanyol last time out, and the Frenchman is now facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.