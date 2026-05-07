Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Real Madrid: Lamine Yamal, Andreas Christensen latest

By Matt Law | 07 May 2026 08:51 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 08:52

Barcelona will be aiming to secure the La Liga title with three games to spare when they welcome Real Madrid to Camp Nou on Sunday evening.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, so a draw on Sunday would be enough for the Catalan side to be confirmed as champions.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Real Madrid, who are facing another campaign without a major trophy.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen remains unavailable after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this year - the Denmark international has recently returned to training, though, and there is a chance that he could feature before the end of the campaign.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Yamal suffered a hamstring injury during the La Liga clash with Celta Vigo on April 22, and the attacker has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, but he will be available to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match, with Jules Kounde back in the fold after being banned for the clash with Osasuna last time out.