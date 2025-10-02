Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool before Saturday's Premier League clash.

Stamford Bridge is the location for the main event of Premier League gameweek seven, as Chelsea and Liverpool lock horns in the 5.30pm kickoff on Saturday evening.

The heavyweight contest pits the reigning champions against one of the teams tipped to challenge the Reds for their crown this season, but Enzo Maresca's men have not laid down many statements since the 2025-26 campaign kicked off.

With just two wins on the board from six Premier League showdowns, the West London side are already seven points below Liverpool in the Premier League table, as Arne Slot's men lead the way after six gameweeks.

However, owing to the holders' deserved 2-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last weekend, they could find themselves in second place by the time Saturday's game kicks off, as Arsenal will temporarily go top if they can defeat West Ham United at 3pm.

Ahead of the fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 199

Chelsea wins: 66

Draws: 46

Liverpool wins: 87

There was a time for fans of both clubs when meetings between Liverpool and Chelsea were arguably the most bitter and hotly-anticipated fixtures of the calendar, above even those against their more traditional rivals.

Beginning in the Rafael Benitez and Jose Mourinho eras, the two sides faced off no fewer than 22 times in all competitions from February 2005 and April 2009, including some unforgettable Champions League showdowns.

Between August 2021 and October 2024, Liverpool went on a ten-game unbeaten run against Chelsea in all competitions, a spell which included seven Premier League matches and three cup final victories at Wembley - beating the Blues to lift the FA Cup once and EFL Cup twice during that run.

However, seven of those games have ended all square after 90 minutes, including a drab run of four goalless draws in a row from 2022 to 2023.

The second match of 2024 between these two sides was the EFL Cup final in February, when Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute header saw Liverpool win the trophy, leading to proclamations that Klopp's kids had beaten Boehly's "billion-pound blue bottlejobs".

The first meeting of the Arne Slot era took place in October 2024, with Liverpool running out 2-1 winners courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones, with the efforts coming either side of a leveller from Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea finally ended the rut with a 3-1 win over the newly-crowned Premier League champions in May 2025, but the Blues have only beaten the Reds three times in their last 21 matches in all competitions.

In total, these two powerhouses of English football have locked horns on 199 occasions throughout history, and it is Liverpool that lead the head-to-head record with 87 wins to Chelsea's 66, while there have also been 46 draws.

The two leading goalscorers in this fixture both represented the Merseyside team, with Ian Rush managing to score 10 times against Chelsea, while Roger Hunt boasted nine goals.

Chelsea's highest goalscorer in matches against Liverpool is Didier Drogba, who struck nine times while turning out for the Blues against the Reds.

Last 20 meetings

May 04, 2025: Chelsea 3-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 20, 2024: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 25, 2024: Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool (EFL Cup Final)

Jan 31, 2024: Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aug 13, 2023: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 04, 2023: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 21, 2023: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 14, 2022: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (FA Cup Final)

Feb 27, 2022: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (EFL Cup Final)

Jan 02, 2022: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 28, 2021: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2021: Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 20, 2020: Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jul 22, 2020: Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Mar 03, 2020: Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Sep 22, 2019: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 14, 2019: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (UEFA Super Cup)

Apr 14, 2019: Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 29, 2018: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 26, 2018: Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea (EFL Cup Third Round)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

May 04, 2025: Chelsea 3-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 20, 2024: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 31, 2024: Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aug 13, 2023: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 04, 2023: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 21, 2023: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2022: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 28, 2021: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2021: Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 20, 2020: Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)