Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between London rivals Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

© Imago

On the back of contrasting European results, record FA Cup winners Arsenal and current FA Cup champions Crystal Palace lock horns at the Emirates Stadium in Sunday's Premier League London derby.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners have slayed every foe that has stood before them in their last six games, most recently teaching Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid a footballing lesson in a 4-0 Champions League thrashing on Tuesday night.

Arsenal also hold a three-point advantage at the summit of the Premier League table, albeit one that may have been cut down by the time they kick off on Sunday depending on results elsewhere on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Palace have now failed to win any of their last three matches in all competitions after a shock 1-0 loss to AEK Larnaca in the Conference League on Thursday, and the Eagles are six points worse off in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 58

Arsenal wins: 35

Draws: 17

Crystal Palace wins: 6

Not the most common London derby on the in the annals of English football, Arsenal and Crystal Palace have only ever done battle on 58 occasions, and the Gunners have dominated their capital counterparts more often than not.

Indeed, the three-time Premier League winners have beaten the Eagles on 35 occasions while only suffering six defeats, and 17 stalemates have also been played out between the two near neighbours, including a 2-2 draw in April 2025.

Arsenal's last two wins in this derby came within four days of each other in December 2024 - a 3-2 EFL Cup quarter-final success and 5-1 Premier League thrashing, with Gabriel Jesus scoring five goals across the pair of matches - and they also did the double over in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 Premier League campaigns thanks to two of the Brazilian's namesakes.

Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli both struck braces in a 5-0 London derby drubbing at the Emirates in January 2024, prior to which a 10-man Arsenal left Selhurst Park with a 1-0 success in August 2023 despite losing Takehiro Tomiyasu to a second bookable offence.

The Gunners also conquered Palace by an aggregate score of 6-1 over their two meetings in 2022-23, albeit only after the Eagles ripped Mikel Arteta's team to shreds in a 3-0 Selhurst Park triumph in April 2022, their most recent victory in this battle.

A Patrick Vieira-led Palace side were also on the verge of leaving the Emirates with a 2-1 win in October 2021, only for Alexandre Lacazette to come up with a last-gasp equaliser for the Gunners, who have lost just one of their last 13 meetings with the Eagles.

However, Arsenal went winless in five straight games against Palace from October 2018 to January 2021, a run that included a 2-3 home defeat in April 2019, the Eagles' first and only victory at the Emirates Stadium to date.

No player was more fond of a goal in Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace than ex-Gunner John Radford, who netted eight times in this head-to-head, while Martinelli, Alan Smith and Paul Merson have managed six goals each for Arsenal against the Eagles.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 23, 2025: Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 21, 2024: Crystal Palace 1-5 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 18, 2024: Arsenal 3-2 Crystal Palace (League Cup Quarter-Finals)

Jan 20, 2024: Arsenal 5-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2023: Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Mar 19, 2023: Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Aug 05, 2022: Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 04, 2022: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Oct 18, 2021: Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

May 19, 2021: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 14, 2021: Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jan 11, 2020: Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2019: Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Apr 21, 2019: Arsenal 2-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 28, 2018: Crystal Palace 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2018: Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2017: Crystal Palace 2-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 10, 2017: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2017: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Apr 17, 2016: Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 23, 2025: Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 21, 2024: Crystal Palace 1-5 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2024: Arsenal 5-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2023: Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Mar 19, 2023: Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Aug 05, 2022: Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 04, 2022: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Oct 18, 2021: Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

May 19, 2021: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 14, 2021: Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

