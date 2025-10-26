Eberechi Eze returns to haunt Crystal Palace as the Arsenal playmaker strikes the only goal in Sunday's Premier League London derby to propel the Gunners to a 1-0 victory.

​​​​​​Eberechi Eze returned to haunt Crystal Palace as the Arsenal playmaker struck the only goal in Sunday's Premier League London derby to propel the Gunners to a 1-0 victory at the Emirates.

While still being unable to test David Raya - barring one offside Daniel Munoz effort that the Spaniard was forced to parry away - Oliver Glasner's men gave the Gunners a good run for their money in the opening 45 minutes.

However, the Eagles soon became the latest team to be undone by an Arsenal set-piece, and this one was inevitably finished off by Eze, whose Paolo Di Canio-esque volley sent the hosts ahead against his old club.

The hosts had further openings to add to their lead in the second 45, but in spite of their repeated open-play failings, Palace had no answer to the league leaders' defensive might as Eze's goal proved pivotal.

Thanks to Manchester City's defeat at Aston Villa, Arsenal now hold a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table over new closest challengers Bournemouth, while Palace lie in 10th place on 13 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Former Gunners player and manager George Graham was in attendance at the Emirates today - a man who became famous for his 'boring, boring Arsenal' side - and Arteta's men certainly paid homage to the Graham teams today.

Another set-piece goal, another 1-0 to the Arsenal, another step towards the coveted Premier League title. It was not pretty - it rarely is with the Gunners these days - but it was effective, and it was enough.

The naysayers may label Arsenal's set-pieces unsustainable, but for as long as the Gunners continue to score from them, they are very much sustainable, although open-play concerns are still very much justified.

However, there is still no way through the unwavering brick wall that is Arsenal's defence, even if they did concede a shot on target for the first time in three Premier League games - the most minor blot on the notebook today.

Palace may have felt that their performance deserved more, but this was a display of a side who have under-performed their Expected Goals total by more than any other Premier League team, and their 19-game unbeaten run now feels a distant memory amid their recent slump.

ARSENAL VS. CRYSTAL PALACE HIGHLIGHTS

Eberechi Eze goal vs. Crystal Palace (39th min, Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace)



Arsenal have the lead and it simply had to be Eberechi Eze! ? pic.twitter.com/BDY5cdWgJv

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2025

If there was ever a day for Eze to score his first Premier League goal for Arsenal, this was always going to be the day.

To the surprise of no-one, a set-piece does the damage again, as Declan Rice's free kick is nodded down by Gabriel Magalhaes into empty space in the penalty area.

Eze is first on the scene, getting ahead of Adam Wharton and executing a wonderful scissor-kick volley to perfection, finding the bottom corner past a flat-footed Dean Henderson.

MAN OF THE MATCH - EBERECHI EZE

Few individual displays will live long in the memory today, but when Arsenal needed a moment of magic, it was their former Palace sensation who provided it.

Eze's match-winning volley could not have been more sweetly struck if he tried, and the England international also won four of his five ground duels against his old employers.

ARSENAL VS. CRYSTAL PALACE MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 60%-40% Crystal Palace

Shots: Arsenal 10-7 Crystal Palace

Shots on target: Arsenal 3-1 Crystal Palace

Corners: Arsenal 4-3 Crystal Palace

Fouls: Arsenal 6-10 Crystal Palace

BEST STATS



Eberechi Eze's game by numbers vs. Palace: 100% dribbles completed 39 touches 22 passes completed 5/7 duels won 2 shots 1 goal Match winner against his former club. ?? pic.twitter.com/SItjZoP8my

— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 26, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Both teams bid to reach the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night, when Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion and Palace travel to Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Gunners' next top-flight game then comes away to Burnley on November 1, the same day that Glasner's men host Brentford in another London derby.

