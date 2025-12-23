Arsenal injury news: Major boost for Mikel Arteta as big name returns to training ahead of intense Premier League schedule

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Dec 2025 19:49 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 19:50

Kai Havertz has returned to training with Arsenal having been sidelined due to a knee injury since the opening day of the season.

The Gunners will hope to book their place in the semi-final of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, when they host Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta will deserve credit for reaching the final four of the competition considering he has had to deal with numerous injuries throughout his squad, including to striker Havertz.

The German has been a key component of the Londoners' frontline, but he has struggled with fitness since the 2024-25 campaign, a season in which he only managed to play 23 Premier League games.

Havertz has now returned to training, with the German having been pictured with teammates ahead of the club's game against Crystal Palace, though he will play no part on Tuesday.

© Imago

Premier League title race: Can Arsenal stay first after injuries subside?

Arsenal lead the way in the Premier League, but their tally of 39 points is only two more than second-placed Manchester City and three more than third-placed Aston Villa.

Arteta oversaw a 1-0 victory against Everton last weekend, but the win was hard fought, with the Spaniard's side struggling to create much in the final third.

The return of Havertz to the squad will be a welcome addition, especially as Arsenal are likely to face a number of deep blocks over the coming weeks.

In the club's next 10 Premier League games, they will face the likes of Brentford, Sunderland, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, with all of those sides likely to use defensive strategies.

The return of injured star Gabriel Magalhaes is also sure to be a boost in the final third given he has proven deadly from set pieces, and it would not be surprising if Arsenal's performances improved over the winter months.

Could Kai Havertz replace Viktor Gyokeres in the Arsenal XI?

Arteta will also be keen for Havertz to return considering number nine Viktor Gyokeres has struggled in recent weeks.

The Swede netted the winning goal from the penalty spot against Everton, but that was just his second goal in his last 11 matches in the Premier League.

Havertz excels when linking play with teammates, even when fending off an aggressive defender, and that is an area that Gyokeres has struggled in.

Perhaps reinstating Havertz as a starter up front would be of benefit to Arsenal as they may find it easier to pose a threat in the opposition box.