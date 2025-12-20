Everton 0-1 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as worrying Christmas omen emerges for Mikel Arteta

By Ben Knapton | 20 Dec 2025 22:04 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 22:12

​​​​​​Arsenal will spend Christmas Day at the summit of the Premier League table thanks to another unconvincing victory, this time a 1-0 success over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The travelling crowd likely experienced a sense of deja vu inside the opening 20 minutes, as Arsenal settled into a rhythm of passing in a horseshoe shape with no real penetration against David Moyes's low block.

However, Jake O'Brien's moment of madness and Viktor Gyokeres's emphatic penalty settled any red and white nerves, or at least until the familiar, dull pattern of the game resumed.

Arsenal apprehension began to creep in again when Everton had two spot-kick appeals of their own waved away, but the visitors also spurned two golden chances to kill the game off, as Leandro Trossard and Martin Zubimendi both struck the post.

Nevertheless, the Gunners' indomitable defence held firm as Arsenal clambered above Manchester City - restoring their two-point lead in first place - while Everton lie 10th, just three points above the top seven.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

A dead-ball goal, a largely passive performance and a one-goal win - the bog-standard in 2025-26 for Arsenal. But once again, it is enough.

Everton away has traditionally been a feared fixture for Arsenal in recent years, as the Gunners won just one of their seven final visits to Goodison Park, but the statistics suggest that Saturday's success was thoroughly deserved.

Arteta's men generated nearly two Expected Goals compared to Everton's 0.20, but concerns linger about their inability to put matches to bed, after Man City comfortably put three past West Ham United earlier in the day.

Being top at Christmas is not a good omen for Arsenal either; they have previously been first on December 25 on four occasions in the Premier League, and they failed to win the title in any of those seasons.

Meanwhile, Everton still cannot be discounted in the race for Europe and may rightly feel aggrieved at having their second penalty appeal waved away, but that is now six losses from six against Champions League clubs in the 2025-26 Premier League - highlighting the chasm between themselves and the elite.

EVERTON VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Viktor Gyokeres goal vs. Everton (27th min, Everton 0-1 Arsenal)

The drought is over!

Gyokeres felt that he should have had a penalty a few moments before; that appeal was waved away, but O'Brien is not getting away with this blatant handball from a corner.

Arsenal's new number 14 panders to the old-school lovers with a ferocious penalty, and even though Jordan Pickford goes the right way, the sheer power beats the England number one.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DECLAN RICE

Here, there and everywhere as he so often is in the Arsenal midfield, Declan Rice ran the show at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where it was his corner that triggered the award of the decisive penalty.

The £105m man also made eight defensive contributions and won six of his eight duels on Merseyside, enhancing his reputation as one of Europe's best engine-room enforcers.

EVERTON VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Everton 35%-65% Arsenal

Shots: Everton 5-13 Arsenal

Shots on target: Everton 1-2 Arsenal

Corners: Everton 2-3 Arsenal

Fouls: Everton 4-5 Arsenal

BEST STATS

Since the start of his first season with Sporting CP in 2023/24, Viktor Gyökeres has converted all 19 penalties he has taken in league competition.



WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal's quest for EFL Cup glory continues in Tuesday's quarter-final at home to London rivals Crystal Palace, four days before Brighton & Hove Albion visit the Emirates.

As for Everton - who have now played their final pre-Christmas fixture - the Toffees have a week off before their trip to Burnley next Saturday.