Arsenal (8) 1-1 (7) Crystal Palace: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Maxence Lacroix has nightmare night

Arsenal progressed into the EFL Cup semi-final with an 8-7 penalty shootout victory after a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

Arsenal dominated the entirety of the opening 45 minutes, recording an impressive 1.60 expected goals (xG) to Crystal Palace's measly 0.06xG, but a series of super saves from Walter Benitez and missed opportunities meant the scores somehow remained level at the break.

The Eagles were significantly improved in the second period, enjoying much more attacking success and threatening to open the scoring on numerous occasions, but it was Arsenal who eventually took the lead when Maxence Lacroix turned into his own net with just 10 minutes remaining.

However, the Gunners, who are so often reliable from set-pieces, were defeated at their own game late on as Marc Guehi poked home from an initial Adam Wharton free-kick, sending the match to penalties.

After 15 fabulous penalties from both sets of players, Lacroix's night was made even worse as Kepa Arrizabalaga saved his effort, securing the penalty shootout win for Arsenal and sending them into the EFL Cup semi-finals.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Arsenal had plenty of goalscoring opportunities in the opening 45 minutes, particularly from crosses into the penalty area as the Crystal Palace wing-backs struggled to cope in wide areas, but the Gunners' failure to score will concern Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard's side have seen the goals dry up for them in recent weeks, and by failing to capitalise on their first-half dominance, they allowed Crystal Palace to remain in the game and eventually improve significantly in the second period.

While Arsenal did eventually take the lead, through another set-piece goal, the Gunners' lack of goals from their dominant first half came back to bite them, with Guehi equalising with just minutes remaining to send the game to penalties.

The lack of goals will be starting to concern Arteta, whose side could have secured the victory in that dominant first half, and while they did narrowly progress through on penalties, the manager will want to see attacking improvements as the Gunners aim to challenge on several fronts in the coming months.

As for Crystal Palace, Oliver Glasner would have been frustrated by the challenging first 45 minutes, but his side's response in the second period will certainly provide some encouragement, although the eventual elimination will come as a disappointment.

There will be no one quite as disappointed as Lacroix, who has had a brilliant season for Crystal Palace but scored the own-goal and had his penalty decisively saved by Kepa in the shootout.

ARSENAL VS. CRYSTAL PALACE HIGHLIGHTS

Maxence Lacroix goal vs. Crystal Palace (80th min, Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace)

Arsenal finally have the lead, Lacroix turns the ball into his own net!

Bukayo Saka whips a deep delivery towards the far post, Riccardo Calafiori wins the initial header and Jurrien Timber strikes on the rebound.

Timber's blocked strike rebounds towards William Saliba, but Lacroix's outstretched leg sends the ball bouncing into his own goal.

Marc Guehi goal vs. Arsenal (95th min, Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace)

Guehi has equalised for Crystal Palace with minutes remaining!

Adam Wharton fires a lofted free-kick towards the back post, where Jefferson Lerma wins first contact and heads into the middle of the six-yard box.

Guehi is left unmarked inside the area, and the defender pokes past Kepa to equalise late on for the Eagles.

Maxence Lacroix penalty miss vs. Arsenal (Arsenal (8) 1-1 (7) Crystal Palace)

Kepa saves the penalty to secure the win for Arsenal!

Lacroix races up to the spot and looks to find the bottom left corner, but the keeper guesses the right way and gets two hands on the ball to keep it out and secure the shootout win.

MAN OF THE MATCH - WALTER BENITEZ

Benitez may have ended up on the losing side, but the goalkeeper certainly did everything in his power to keep Crystal Palace in tonight's match and help send it to penalties.

The Eagles shot-stopper made a string of sensational saves throughout both the first and second half, ending the night with seven saves and 3.07 xG prevented.

While the goalkeeper was unable to help Crystal Palace win in the penalty shootout, Benitez's performance in 90 minutes is fully deserving of this award.

ARSENAL VS. CRYSTAL PALACE MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 69%-31% Crystal Palace

Shots: Arsenal 25-8 Crystal Palace

Shots on target: Arsenal 7-1 Crystal Palace

Corners: Arsenal 8-2 Crystal Palace

Fouls: Arsenal 9-12 Crystal Palace

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal round out their 2025 with home matches against Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace return to Selhurst Park to face Tottenham Hotspur in their final game of the year, followed by opening 2026 with a New Year's Day clash against Fulham.