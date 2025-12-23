Arsenal transfer news: Ethan Nwaneri fear emerges as Gunners 'very interested' in Marseille teenager

By Ben Knapton | 23 Dec 2025 15:23 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 15:23

Arsenal have reportedly found themselves in a three-way battle to sign a teenage Marseille talent, in a move that could have potential implications for Ethan Nwaneri.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is expected to heavily rotate his resources for Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final clash with Crystal Palace at the Emirates, but a start for Nwaneri against the Eagles is not anticipated.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign thanks to Bukayo Saka's serious hamstring injury, scoring nine goals in all competitions and earning himself a new long-term contract over the summer.

However, Nwaneri has only played a bit-part role for the Premier League leaders in the current season, failing to start a single top-flight game and only making one appearance from the first whistle in the Champions League.

Eberechi Eze and Martin Odegaard are currently battling for the number 10 slot, and Arsenal also do not see Nwaneri as a winger moving forward, so Arteta is loath to give him minutes out wide.

Arsenal, Chelsea to battle for Marseille prodigy?

© Imago

The teenager's development could now be further hampered by a new signing, as Foot Mercato reports that Arsenal are one of three teams taking a look at Marseille prodigy Darryl Bakola.

The 2007-born Frenchman can play as a number eight or number 10, and he made his presence felt against Newcastle United in the Champions League earlier this season, providing an assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in that 2-1 comeback win.

Bakola has also made seven appearances in Ligue 1 for Marseille this season, but he is about to enter the final 18 months of his contract, and Les Olympiens are working to tie him down to an extension.

However, all of Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle are understood to be keeping a close eye on the situation regarding Bakola, and the ball is now in the player's court after Marseille submitted an offer of a renewal.

If Bakola does not indicate by January that he plans to accept the proposal, Marseille could look to offload him in January, although it is not clear how much the Ligue 1 giants will demand for his signature.

Bundesliga outfits Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart are also said to be 'very interested' in the France Under-20 international, who has made 10 senior appearances for Marseille in total.

Could Ethan Nwaneri leave Arsenal on loan in January?

As is the case with any talented player not playing regularly, Nwaneri will almost certainly be linked with a loan exit from Arsenal in the January transfer window, in the hope of earning regular game time elsewhere.

The 18-year-old may not be totally giving up on a spot in the 2026 England World Cup squad if he can showcase his talents in the second half of the season, and Gunners expert Charles Watts has told Sports Mole that he is "sure" there will be interest in the attacker in January.

However, it would be a surprise to see Arsenal consider offloading their Hale End gem on a temporary basis, as Arteta will likely want to keep all his troops together for their Premier League and Champions League title charges.