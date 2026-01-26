Bournemouth 'agree' Christos Mandas deal with key fee details 'revealed'

By Ben Sully | 26 Jan 2026 16:02 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 16:21

Bournemouth have reached an agreement with Lazio over a deal for goalkeeper Christos Mandas.

The Bournemouth number one spot currently belongs to Djordje Petrovic, who has made five appearances in 23 league games since arriving from Chelsea last summer.

However, journalist Alex Crook reported earlier this month that Bournemouth's coaching staff have been left concerned by the goalkeeper's recent dip in form.

The 26-year-old is now set to face fresh competition, with Mandas on the brink of bolstering Andoni Iraola's goalkeeping department.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Bournemouth agree Mandas deal

According to Sky Sports News, Bournemouth have reached an agreement to sign Mandas on an initial loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The Cherries will pay a £1.3m loan fee to take Mandas on loan for the remainder of the campaign and have agreed to spend £16m on a permanent transfer if the goalkeeper starts a specified number of matches during his loan stint.

Bournemouth will be required to pay £870,000 on top of the loan fee if they do not sign Mandas on a permanent basis.

The shot-stopper will undergo a medical in the next 24 hours before he can be unveiled as a Bournemouth player.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Who is Christos Mandas?

After starting his career with Atromitos, Mandas went on to spend around 18 months with OFI before completing a move to Lazio in 2023.

Mandas has made 33 appearances during his time with the Italian side, but has featured on just one occasion under Maurizio Sarri this season.

That solitary appearance took place in last month's 1-0 win over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia, meaning he has not played in Serie A since May.

Mandas, who has featured twice for the Greek national side, will hope to enjoy an increase in playing time at Bournemouth, although he will look to start out as the club's backup goalkeeper.