Antoine Semenyo latest: Liverpool and Manchester City learn 'preference' as January transfer window battle ramps up

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Dec 2025 20:40

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo would prefer to move to Manchester City over other interested parties, the latest report has claimed.

With the January transfer window around the corner, it looks like Semenyo could be at the centre of the number one saga in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has reportedly been subject of interest from numerous sides, including Manchester City and Liverpool.

Arne Slot's Reds are dealing with the fallout of Alexander Isak's injury, and there was speculation that they could make a move for the winger in order to restock their attacking ranks.

However, David Ornstein has reported for The Athletic that Semenyo would prefer to join Pep Guardiola's City side, dashing the hopes of not only Liverpool, but other teams such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Could Antoine Semenyo win Pep Guardiola the Premier League?

Manchester City are second in the Premier League with 37 points, two fewer than first-placed Arsenal, and signing a player of Semenyo's quality would undoubtedly boost their chances of overtaking the Gunners.

The winger is not as strong as the likes of Jeremy Doku or Phil Foden in small spaces, but his ability to threaten in behind opposition defences is excellent.

Guardiola has at times looked to use a more direct style, especially when teams press his side aggressively in buildup phases, and Semenyo would help the Citizens escape pressure in their own half.

The 25-year-old would be maximised if there was a ranged passer in the team, and perhaps the return of Rodri at the base of midfield would help get the forward into goalscoring positions.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

What next for Liverpool and Arne Slot?

If Liverpool can convince Semenyo that he would be an undisputed starter, while also demonstrating that they are still able to compete with the best, then perhaps they could win the race for the winger.

Regardless of where the Bournemouth man ends up, it is difficult to see the club coping with the options currently available to Slot.

Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa are the Merseysiders' only fit senior forwards due to Mohamed Salah's absence at AFCON, as well as the injuries that Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are dealing with.

Though many of Liverpool's poor performances this season have been because of their frailty at the back, continuing without an extra addition in the forward line would be risky, especially if they have ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League.