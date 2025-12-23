Brentford injury news: Keith Andrews delivers Reiss Nelson update ahead of Bournemouth clash

By Ben Sully | 23 Dec 2025 17:43 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 17:45

Brentford boss Keith Andrews has provided a positive update on Reiss Nelson's fitness ahead of Saturday's home clash with Bournemouth.

Nelson has not played for Burnley since featuring as a substitute in last month's 3-1 home win over Burnley.

The Arsenal loanee was ineligible to face his parent club at the start of the month before he sat out the next four matches due to injury.

Andrews has now revealed that Nelson has made progress in his recovery, suggesting that he could be in contention to make Saturday's squad.

Andrews provides positive Nelson injury update

“Reiss is training,” Andrews told reporters in Tuesday's pre-match press conference.

"He’s come back in a good place physically and gone straight in. He trained with the group today, so he’s back in and around it.”

Brentford will definitely be without Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho, who are sidelined with anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Meanwhile, Dango Ouattara and Frank Onyeka are currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Burkina Faso and Nigeria, respectively.

Midfielder Josh Dasilva is also unavailable for selection, with the long-term absentee continuing to work on his rehabilitation process.

Dasilva progressing on long road back from injury

While there is no timeframe for Dasilva's return, Andrews is happy with the progress he is making in his bid to return to competitive action for the first time since January 2024.

“Josh is doing well,” the Brentford boss said. “The road for Josh has been long and hard, and he’s shown phenomenal character and resilience to get to this point.

“We’re still hopeful that we’ll see him out on the grass in a team environment sooner rather than later. He’s working tirelessly with the medics and performance team to come back in the best possible place.”

Brentford, who occupy 12th spot in the table, will head into the weekend with hopes of claiming back-to-back wins after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 on Saturday.