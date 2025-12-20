Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Brentford: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Lewis-Potter makes the difference

By Ellis Stevens | 20 Dec 2025 16:56

A miserable Molineux meeting was decided by Keane Lewis-Potter's brace, handing Brentford a 2-0 win and Wolverhampton Wanderers yet another Premier League loss.

The first half was a scrappy affair between two teams clearly short on confidence, with the only chance of note seeing Keane Lewis-Potter's effort well saved by Jose Sa, and the sides eventually went into the break with the scores still goalless.

Sa was called into action several times more in the opening minutes of the second half as Brentford started to turn the screw, but the goalkeeper was powerless to prevent Lewis-Potter's eventual opener just after the hour mark.

Lewis-Potter doubled his and Brentford's lead late on, and while Wolves thought they may have had a late lifeline as they were awarded a penalty in the final minutes, Caoimhin Kelleher comfortably saved Jorgen Strand Larsen's effort to retain the clean sheet and confirm the 2-0 win for the Bees.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

A slow and stop-start first half saw both teams fail to demonstrate any quality in the final third, with Brentford even unable to get any enjoyment from throw-in opportunities, as a series of poor deliveries from the usually reliable Michael Kayode failed to trouble the Wolverhampton Wanderers backline.

A flat midfield three from Brentford was rather surprising against the league's bottom side, especially with the creative genius Mikkel Damsgaard available on the bench, and the first half was crying out for a player of his quality to unlock the Wolves defence.

Brentford were more direct with their attacking play in the opening stages of the second half, with numerous early chances coming from crosses into the area, and that method eventually paid off for the Bees as a hopeful delivery found its way to Lewis-Potter to slot home.

The introduction of Damsgaard helped to seal the three points for Brentford, with the attacking midfielder setting up Lewis-Potter's late second to confirm the victory for the Bees and hand Wolves yet another devastating defeat.

While Keith Andrews will be leaving Molineux pleased with his side taking all three points, Rob Edwards will be extremely concerned by yet another worrying Wolves performances.

Both goals were far too easily conceded, especially as Ladislav Krejci got lost under the bounce of the ball for the opener, while there was little attacking quality on display - including Strand Larsen's terrible late penalty that was comfortably saved by Kelleher.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. BRENTFORD HIGHLIGHTS

63rd min: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Brentford (Keane Lewis-Potter)

Lewis-Potter scores to give Brentford the lead!

Vitaly Janelt delivers a hopeful cross from deep into the Wolverhampton Wanderers penalty area, and Krejci gets lost underneath the bounce.

The ball drops for Lewis-Potter, and the forward slots his effort back across goal and into the bottom left corner.

83rd min: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Brentford (Keane Lewis-Potter)

Lewis-Potter scores his and Brentford's second - surely game over now!

Brentford win the ball back inside Wolves' half, work it out wide to Damsgaard on the right flank, and the forward delivers a ball into the box.

Damsgaard picks out Lewis-Potter on the penalty spot, Lewis-Potter slides in and directs his effort into the bottom right corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - KEANE LEWIS-POTTER

A largely uneventful matchup was ultimately decided by two rare moments of quality, with Lewis-Potter twice scoring to seal the 2-0 Brentford win.

The attacker was a rare shining light for Brentford, and his two clinical finishes from Brentford crosses proved the difference today.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. BRENTFORD MATCH STATS

Possession: Wolverhampton Wanderers 43%-57% Brentford

Shots: Wolverhampton Wanderers 9-7 Brentford

Shots on target: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-6 Brentford

Corners: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-4 Brentford

Fouls: Wolverhampton Wanderers 12-15 Brentford

BEST STATS

32 - André's 32nd minute attempt was the first shot in Wolves v Brentford, the longest wait for a shot in a Premier League match since Southampton v Crystal Palace in December 2019 (35th minute). Excitement. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 20, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Wolverhampton Wanderers will have two final chances to avoid entering the new year without a Premier League win this term, with difficult matches against Liverpool and Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Brentford round out their 2025 with a home fixture against Bournemouth, followed by hosting Tottenham Hotspur on New Year's Day.