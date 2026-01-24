Omar Marmoush breaks Premier League record in Man City win as Pep Guardiola explains Erling Haaland demotion

By Ben Knapton | 24 Jan 2026 16:59 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 21:00

Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush set a new Premier League goalscoring record as the Citizens overcame Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 in Saturday's encounter.

With Erling Haaland demoted from the starting lineup, Marmoush was given a rare chance to lead the line in a Premier League game following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Egypt international made just his third top-flight start of the season - and first since late August - against Rob Edwards's men, and he took just six minutes to make his presence felt.

Right-back Matheus Nunes delivered a pinpoint cross into the Wolves penalty area, and Marmoush stuck a boot out to volley home past Jose Sa in front of the away end.

Wolves centre-back Yerson Mosquera stuck his head in where it hurts in an attempt to block Marmoush's shot, but the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker's goal was given the green light by the officiating team.

Omar Marmoush breaks Premier League record in Man City win

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Marmoush was unable to add to his tally on the afternoon, though, being withdrawn in the 74th minute for Jeremy Doku, but not without earning a slice of Premier League history.

The Egyptian's first top-flight goal of the season was his eighth in the Premier League since his arrival, and all eight of his strikes have come at the Etihad.

To date, no player has scored more Premier League goals with all of them coming at the same ground, as Marmoush continues to await his maiden away effort in England's top division.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a mid-season exit while he continues to play second fiddle to Haaland, with Tottenham Hotspur believed to be keen on securing his services during the January transfer window.

However, Marmoush is not expected to pursue a move away from the Etihad, where he remains under contract until the end of the 2028-29 campaign.

Why Pep Guardiola dropped Erling Haaland from Wolves clash

© Imago / Sportimage

Marmoush's superior Haaland was introduced on Saturday at the same time that the Egyptian was withdrawn, replacing Rayan Cherki and getting around 20 minutes into his legs on home soil.

The triumph over Wolves marked the first Premier League game this season that Haaland did not start, after the Norway international scored just one goal in his first seven appearances of 2026 in all competitions.

Explaining his decision to drop Haaland before the game, Pep Guardiola told the media that he wanted to help clear the Scandinavian's physical and mental state - a bold call that quickly paid off.

"There are a lot of games. I want to, a little bit, clean his mind, his body. And yeah, the selection is always because I believe that for today it is the best," the Evening Standard quotes Guardiola as saying.

City's victory takes the second-placed Sky Blues to within four points of Arsenal in the Premier League table before the Gunners take on Manchester United in Sunday's blockbuster contest.