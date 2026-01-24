Man City 2-0 Wolves: Was debutant referee Farai Hallam right to ignore VAR penalty call that left Pep Guardiola aggrieved?

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Jan 2026 21:00 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 09:54

Manchester City returned to winning ways and celebrated their first Premier League victory of 2026 when they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

First-half goals from Omar Marmoush and new signing Antoine Semenyo helped the Citizens claim three important points against a spirited Wolves outfit, moving them to within four points of league leaders and title rivals Arsenal.

Manager Pep Guardiola was full of praise for both Marmoush and Semenyo after the match, but he was far from pleased with a controversial decision made in between City’s two goals from 32-year-old referee Farai Hallam on his Premier League debut.

Midway through the first half, Marmoush did incredibly well to bring the ball down in the penalty area before cutting inside and crashing a shot off the far post.

As Marmoush cut inside, the ball hit the inside of Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera’s outstretched elbow/bicep and Man City players appeal for a penalty.

VAR had a look at the incident before advising Hallam to head over to the pitchside monitor for further assessment. After a lengthy review, Hallam decided to stick with his on-field decision of no penalty, as he deemed that Mosquera's arm was in a natural position when making contact with the ball.

“After review, the ball hits the arm of the Wolves player, which is in a natural position, so the on-field decision will remain,” Hallam announced at the Etihad.

Hallam’s bold decision to stick with his original call is the first time in the Premier League this season that a referee has not changed his mind after reviewing a penalty incident at the pitchside monitor following a VAR intervention.

Man City 2-0 Wolves: Guardiola takes aim at Hallam, Webb after controversial VAR call

Guardiola, who was seen sarcastically shaking hands with Hallam at full time, was perplexed by the decision and made his feelings clear at his post-match press conference, where he also called out PGMOL chief Howard Webb.

“The referee (Hallam) made a huge debut, now everybody will know him," said the Man City boss. “I think it's the first time they go to the TV and disallowed what is a 'normal' position of the arms.

“I'm pretty sure Howard Webb tomorrow is going to appear in the media to explain why it's not a penalty and what he did against [Manchester] United, like it was the first time he had done it because there was a little bit of doubt.

“That's why Jeremy [Doku] could not play in Norway - for the action from [Diogo] Dalot. But it is OK. I am waiting tomorrow. Do not wait for Wednesday. We have Champions League, we are busy. Howard Webb, come tomorrow and explain why it is not a penalty.”

Guardiola also said that he is keen to get all of his injured players back fit to reduce the effect that referees' decisions are having on his team, adding: "I would love to have the players to fight against that, despite them [referees], nine years, six Premier Leagues what we have done.

"Come tomorrow to explain the rules how it works again. Do you know how many fouls are whistle to [Doku] with his incredible speed? If you and me run with our rhythm and they push us, it's diving, but the speed with [Doku], they touch him and he cannot control his speed.

"At the beginning of the season, they tell us when the central defenders go over the shoulders of the striker it's a foul. Do you know how many fouls for Erling Haaland? More against than for him. Bring me the players back."

Hallam made the right call - and ex-Premier League referees explain why

In contrast, Wolves head coach Rob Edwards agreed with Hallam’s decision, telling Sky Sports: “At the time it seemed like he was in a natural position. [Hallam] showed good character and strength to stick with his decision on the pitch.”

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean felt that it would have been “harsh” to award a penalty in Man City’s favour and praised Hallam for how he handled the situation on his top-flight debut as an official.

"If I'm being honest with you, the referee's position on-field is good,” Dean said on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday. “I think the decision was given on-field and he has give it on-field. Fair play to him for going to the screen.

"He looked at it, I would say, 20 or 30 times and I think the longer he looks at it he's going to stick with it. I kind of get his arm was in a natural-ish position, but I think the distance as well was a bit harsh of him to give it."

Meanwhile, Mark Halsey, another ex-Premier League referee, applauded Hallam for his “refreshing" decision to stick with his own on-field call despite the views of his VAR colleagues.

“Looking at the replays, in my opinion, the referee was correct to play on because it wasn’t a deliberate handball by Wolves defender Mosquera,” Halsey told The Sun.

“Reason being is, yes his arms are out, but for that phase of play, his arms are in a natural position and that’s not a deliberate handball.

“Darren England in VAR spends three minutes and 20 seconds reviewing the incident. Now, if you’re spending three minutes and 20 seconds reviewing an incident, then you can find whatever you want to find in that incident.

“So then Darren recommends a review to the on-field referee Farai Hallam - remember in his first Premier League game - looks at the monitor, spends some time there, obviously speaking with Darren, and then decides to stick with his on-field decision. How refreshing! Well done Farai!”

The general consensus in the football community, excluding most Man City supporters, is that Hallam did indeed make the right call in the end, and maybe that will encourage other Premier League referees to make bold decisions of their own and not be swayed too much by VAR opinions in future.

Who is new Premier League referee Farai Hallam?

Before becoming a referee, Hallam spent four years as a professional football in England and Spain, spending two years with Stevenage's academy from the age of 16 before released in 2012.

Hallam made the decision to end his football career and took up refereeing two years later, and his rise with the whistle has been swift since then.

He only made his EFL debut in 2023, taking charge of his first Championship game between Norwich City and Bristol City in November 2024.

Prior to making his Premier League debut on Saturday, Hallam had officiated 16 matches across all competitions this season, including games in the Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Including City’s win over Wolves, Hallam has give out a total 60 yellow cards and is yet to issue a single red card or award a penalty so far this season.