Newcastle lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Joelinton return, Gordon continues as No.9: Predicted Newcastle lineup vs. Man City
Newcastle United could be without up to seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes could be sidelined until April with a hamstring injury, while defender Emil Krafth is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Tino Livramento (thigh) and Fabian Schar (ankle) are also ruled out, while Lewis Miley (thigh), Yoane Wissa (knock), Sven Botman (back) all have a chance of returning to the matchday squad and will have minor issues assessed ahead of kickoff.

Head coach Eddie Howe was full of praise for Anthony Gordon after he scored four first-half goals in Newcastle’s thumping 6-1 Champions League win over Qarabag in midweek, breaking a number of records in the process.

Gordon operated as a central striker, in front of Nick Woltemade who played in a deeper attacking role, and Howe will consider starting both players in the same positions this weekend, as Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga and Jacob Murphy all battle for starts out wide.

Newcastle were boosted by the return to fitness of Joelinton in midweek and the Brazilian is in contention to start in midfield on Saturday, though Joe Willock and Sandro Tonali will be hoping to retain their places in the first XI.

A back four of Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw - who scored against Qarabag - Dan Burn and Lewis Hall is likely to remain intact, protecting goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Tonali; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes; Gordon

