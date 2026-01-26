Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Andrew Delaney | 26 Jan 2026 14:19 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 14:19

Looking to book a spot straight into the last 16 of the Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur make the trip to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

Spurs extended their winless streak in the Premier League to five matches over the weekend, when they required a last-minute equaliser from Cristian Romero to salvage a point away at relegation-threatened Burnley.

The Lilywhites are languishing in mediocrity in the middle of the Premier League but are one of the best performers on the Champions League stage, with a top-eight finish guaranteed should they beat Frankfurt on matchday eight.

The German side are unable to progress into the next round of the competition after winning just one of their opening seven League Phase matches.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record and some notable previous meetings between Spurs and Die Adler ahead of their continental clash at the home of the Bundesliga outfit on Wednesday night.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 6 Spurs wins: 3 Draws: 2 Frankfurt wins: 1

Meetings between Spurs and Frankfurt have been rare, but when they have faced off, a lot has been at stake.

The most recent encounter saw them battle for a spot in the semi-finals of the Europa League, and that was the same objective both had when they were drawn together in the Cup Winners' Cup back in 1982.

Likewise to the 2025 edition, Spurs were drawn at home in the first leg, and they came out 2-0 winners at White Hart Lane thanks to goals from Paul Miller and Micky Hazard.

However, Frankfurt gave them an early shock in the return leg, taking a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes, but fortunately for Spurs, they had Glenn Hoddle in their ranks, and the club icon netted late on to send Spurs into the semi-finals, but they were beaten by eventual winners Barcelona at that stage.

It would be 40 years until the two met again, with Frankfurt being granted a spot in the Champions League thanks to their Europa League success the previous season, and they were drawn with Spurs in the group stage, as well as Sporting Lisbon and Marseille.

The matchday three clash at Deutsche Bank-Park was cagey and underwhelming, with just three shots on target across a goalless 90 minutes, but the action was evidently saved for the return fixture a week later.

Still mourning from the passing of Gian Piero Ventrone, fitness coach and close friend of manager Antonio Conte, Spurs trailed early on through Daichi Kamada, but stormed back to lead 3-1 at the break thanks to a double from Son Heung-min and a Harry Kane penalty.

Tuta was sent off for the visitors just after the break, but they still gave Spurs a late scare thanks to Faride Alidou's goal three minutes from time, and Kane could not make sure of the win, missing a rare penalty shortly after, but Spurs did hang on for a 3-2 victory, eventually topping the group, with Frankfurt coming second, but both were eliminated in the last 16.

There was very little between the sides once again when they met in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals in April 2025, with Hugo Ekitike's opener being cancelled out by Pedro Porro before the interval, leaving the tie wide open heading into the second leg.

It was Spurs who prevailed, though, going out to Germany and winning 1-0 at Deutsche Bank-Park courtesy of Dominic Solanke's penalty to progress 2-1 on aggregate, setting up a semi-final tie against Bodo/Glimt of Norway.

Previous meetings

Apr 17, 2025: Frankfurt 0-1 Spurs (Europa League Quarter-Final Second Leg) Apr 10, 2025: Spurs 1-1 Frankfurt (Europa League Quarter-Final First Leg) Oct 12, 2022: Spurs 3-2 Frankfurt (Champions League Group Stage) Oct 04, 2022: Frankfurt 0-0 Spurs (Champions League Group Stage) Mar 17, 1982: Frankfurt 2-1 Spurs (Cup Winners' Cup Quarter-Final Second Leg) Mar 03, 1982: Spurs 2-0 Frankfurt (Cup Winners' Cup Quarter-Final First Leg)