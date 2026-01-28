Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Newcastle United: Highlights, man of the match, stats as both sides frustrated in Champions League

By Anthony Nolan | 28 Jan 2026 22:14 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 08:12

Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United at the Parc des Princes, causing both to miss out on a spot in the top eight on a dramatic night in the Champions League.

The Ligue 1 side made a lightning-quick start to the contest and won a penalty when Lewis Miley was adjudged to have handled the ball. However, Ousmane Dembele saw his fourth-minute spot kick saved by Nick Pope.

Fortunately for the former Barcelona man, Les Parisiens were able to find a breakthrough mere moments later thanks to a moment of finesse from Vitinha, who placed the ball into the bottom-right corner with precision from just outside the box.

Luis Enrique's hosts were on top for the majority of the first 45, but they were pegged back just before half time, when Dan Burn set up a Joe Willock header following some messy defending from Marquinhos.

Early in the second period, the Premier League club thought that they had got their noses in front when Willock was played through by Anthony Elanga and finished beyond PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, only for the linesman to raise the offside flag.

However, neither side were able to steal all three points in the end, despite numerous chances for Les Parisiens and a late Harvey Barnes effort that struck the woodwork, and as a result both teams will feature in the Champions League's playoff round.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

PSG were the better team on the night, and they will be frustrated to have not beaten Newcastle to secure a smooth path into the round of 16.

However, they only have themselves to blame after missing a penalty early on, as well as a slew of other chances throughout Wednesday's clash.

The hosts also lost Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to injury in the first half, and though they had the talented Desire Doue to replace him, the ex-Napoli star's absence will be felt.

As for Eddie Howe's Magpies, they could have snatched a win late on if Barnes had converted Anthony Gordon's deflected strike, but considering their domestic struggles, they will look forward to their playoff.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

4th min: Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain) penalty missed

Ousmane Dembélé’s penalty is saved by Nick Pope in the Newcastle goal ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/HQ94EwAyRD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Vitinha goal vs. Newcastle United (8th min, Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Newcastle United)

A brilliant finish from Vitinha to give PSG the lead against Newcastle!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/EY7ifB8nK9 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Kvaratskhelia gets his head up on the right flank and picks out Vitinha with a low pass infield.

The Portuguese midfielder then takes a touch, baiting Lewis Hall into attempting a block, before placing a clean finish into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the box.

Joe Willock goal vs. Paris Saint-Germain (45+2 mins, Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Newcastle United)

Joe Willock grabs the equaliser for Newcastle just before the half-time whistle at the Parc des Princes ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/oZou4ataEA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Newcastle launch a long free kick into the PSG box, and after Marquinhos fails to clear with a header, uncertainty looms in the area.

Burn takes advantage and nods the ball across the six-yard box to Willock, who heads home an equaliser!

88th min: Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United) hit post

MAN OF THE MATCH - VITINHA

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Vitinha opened the scoring early on with a brilliant, composed finish from the edge of the box.

The PSG midfielder then went on to control the match from the centre of the park, completing the most passes on a night when his teammates were unable to find a winner.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Paris Saint-Germain 67%-33% Newcastle United

Shots: Paris Saint-Germain 25-10 Newcastle United

Shots on target: Paris Saint-Germain 7-4 Newcastle United

Corners: Paris Saint-Germain 5-1 Newcastle United

Fouls: Paris Saint-Germain 8-8 Newcastle United

WHAT NEXT?

PSG will travel to face Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Sunday, while Newcastle will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.