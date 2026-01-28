Premier League GW24: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

Premier League leaders Arsenal will be bidding to bounce back from a surprise home loss to Manchester United when they continue their campaign away to Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.
Chelsea will host West Ham United before Liverpool welcome Newcastle United in two more games on Saturday, before the standout fixture of gameweek 24 comes on Sunday, with Tottenham Hotspur welcoming Manchester City to North London.
Man United will also be aiming to make it three league wins in a row when they host Fulham on Sunday, before the action concludes at the Stadium of Light on Monday evening, with Sunderland welcoming Burnley.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the next Premier League gameweek.
LEEDS UNITED VS. ARSENAL (Saturday, 3pm)
LEEDS
Out: Daniel James (thigh), Jaka Bijol (thigh)
Doubtful: Gabriel Gudmundsson (adductor)
ARSENAL
Out: Max Dowman (ankle)
Doubtful: William Saliba (knock), Jurrien Timber (knock)
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. BOURNEMOUTH (Saturday, 3pm)
WOLVES
Out: Toti Gomes (hamstring)
Doubtful: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring)
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Tyler Adams (knee), Will Dennis (ankle), Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (unspecified)
Doubtful: David Brooks (ankle)
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. EVERTON (Saturday, 3pm)
BRIGHTON
Out: Mats Wieffer (toe), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)
Doubtful: Brajan Gruda (unspecified)
EVERTON
Out: Jack Grealish (foot)
Doubtful: Tim Iroegbunam (groin)
CHELSEA VS. WEST HAM UNITED (Saturday, 5.30pm)
CHELSEA
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (unspecified), Tosin Adarabioyo (thigh)
Doubtful: None
WEST HAM
Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back)
Doubtful: None
LIVERPOOL VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED (Saturday, 8pm)
LIVERPOOL
Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alexander Isak (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring)
Doubtful: Ibrahima Konate (personal), Federico Chiesa (knock), Joe Gomez (head), Curtis Jones (illness)
NEWCASTLE
Out: Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (fitness), Jacob Murphy (hamstring)
Doubtful: Bruno Guimaraes (ankle)
ASTON VILLA VS. BRENTFORD (Sunday, 2pm)
ASTON VILLA
Out: Ross Barkley (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), John McGinn (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Andreas Garcia (thigh)
Doubtful: Alysson (unspecified)
BRENTFORD
Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee)
Doubtful: Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (ankle)
MANCHESTER UNITED VS. FULHAM (Sunday, 2pm)
MAN UNITED
Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Joshua Zirkzee (knock), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
FULHAM
Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Sasa Lukic (leg)
Doubtful: Kenny Tete (thigh)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. CRYSTAL PALACE (Sunday, 2pm)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Out: Chris Wood (knee), John Victor (knee)
Doubtful: None
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Adam Wharton (suspended)
Doubtful: Nathaniel Clyne (groin)
TOTTENHAM VS. MANCHESTER CITY (Sunday, 4.30pm)
TOTTENHAM
Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Richarlison (thigh), Ben Davies (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Pedro Porro (hamstring)
Doubtful: Micky van de Ven (knock)
MAN CITY
Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (muscle), John Stones (thigh), Josko Gvardiol (leg), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Savinho (unspecified)
Doubtful: Nico Gonzalez (knock)
SUNDERLAND VS. BURNLEY (Monday, 8pm)
SUNDERLAND
Out: Bertrand Traore (knee), Granit Xhaka (foot)
Doubtful: None
BURNLEY
Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Connor Roberts (unspecified), Josh Cullen (knee)
Doubtful: Joe Worrall (knock), Zian Flemming (knock), Maxime Esteve (knock)
