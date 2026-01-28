Premier League GW24: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

By Matt Law | 28 Jan 2026 17:23 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 19:57

Premier League leaders Arsenal will be bidding to bounce back from a surprise home loss to Manchester United when they continue their campaign away to Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea will host West Ham United before Liverpool welcome Newcastle United in two more games on Saturday, before the standout fixture of gameweek 24 comes on Sunday, with Tottenham Hotspur welcoming Manchester City to North London.

Man United will also be aiming to make it three league wins in a row when they host Fulham on Sunday, before the action concludes at the Stadium of Light on Monday evening, with Sunderland welcoming Burnley.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the next Premier League gameweek.

LEEDS UNITED VS. ARSENAL (Saturday, 3pm)

© Imago / Sportsphoto

LEEDS

Out: Daniel James (thigh), Jaka Bijol (thigh)

Doubtful: Gabriel Gudmundsson (adductor)

ARSENAL

Out: Max Dowman (ankle)

Doubtful: William Saliba (knock), Jurrien Timber (knock)

© Imago

WOLVES

Out: Toti Gomes (hamstring)

Doubtful: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring)

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Tyler Adams (knee), Will Dennis (ankle), Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (unspecified)

Doubtful: David Brooks (ankle)

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. EVERTON (Saturday, 3pm)

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

BRIGHTON

Out: Mats Wieffer (toe), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)

Doubtful: Brajan Gruda (unspecified)

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (foot)

Doubtful: Tim Iroegbunam (groin)

CHELSEA VS. WEST HAM UNITED (Saturday, 5.30pm)

© Imago

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (unspecified), Tosin Adarabioyo (thigh)

Doubtful: None

WEST HAM

Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Doubtful: None

LIVERPOOL VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED (Saturday, 8pm)

© Imago / Beautiful Sports

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alexander Isak (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring)

Doubtful: Ibrahima Konate (personal), Federico Chiesa (knock), Joe Gomez (head), Curtis Jones (illness)

NEWCASTLE

Out: Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (fitness), Jacob Murphy (hamstring)

Doubtful: Bruno Guimaraes (ankle)

© Imago / Sportimage

ASTON VILLA

Out: Ross Barkley (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), John McGinn (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Andreas Garcia (thigh)

Doubtful: Alysson (unspecified)

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee)

Doubtful: Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (ankle)

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. FULHAM (Sunday, 2pm)

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

MAN UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Joshua Zirkzee (knock), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

FULHAM

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Sasa Lukic (leg)

Doubtful: Kenny Tete (thigh)

© Imago / Sportimage

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Chris Wood (knee), John Victor (knee)

Doubtful: None

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Adam Wharton (suspended)

Doubtful: Nathaniel Clyne (groin)

TOTTENHAM VS. MANCHESTER CITY (Sunday, 4.30pm)

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Richarlison (thigh), Ben Davies (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Pedro Porro (hamstring)

Doubtful: Micky van de Ven (knock)

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (muscle), John Stones (thigh), Josko Gvardiol (leg), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Savinho (unspecified)

Doubtful: Nico Gonzalez (knock)

SUNDERLAND VS. BURNLEY (Monday, 8pm)

© Imago / News Images

SUNDERLAND

Out: Bertrand Traore (knee), Granit Xhaka (foot)

Doubtful: None

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Connor Roberts (unspecified), Josh Cullen (knee)

Doubtful: Joe Worrall (knock), Zian Flemming (knock), Maxime Esteve (knock)

