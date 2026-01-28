Man Utd transfer rumours: Red Devils among Premier League trio 'eyeing' £43m-rated Barcelona striker

By Ben Sully | 28 Jan 2026 00:01 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 00:47

Manchester United are reportedly among three Premier League clubs that are interested in signing former Barcelona striker Vitor Roque.

The 20-year-old is back playing in his native Brazil after struggling to find his best form during his time with Barcelona.

Roque mustered two goals in 15 appearances for the Blaugrana before he netted seven goals in 33 matches during a loan spell with Real Betis.

The forward has been in fine form since he joined Palmeiras from Barcelona last February, having scored 20 goals in 59 appearances across all competitions.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Man Utd eyeing Roque swoop

As a result of his exploits with Palmeiras, Roque is already being linked with a potential return to European football.

According to Radio Tupi, Man United are one of three Premier League teams that are keeping a close eye on Roque's performances.

The Red Devils are understood to be looking for attacking reinforcements to reduce their dependence on key players.

The report claims that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also among Roque's potential suitors, with the former keen to follow their model of recruiting young players with potential, while the latter could sign a new number nine if Richarlison departs in the summer.

© Iconsport

How much will Palmeiras demand for Vitor Roque?

Palmeiras are under no immediate pressure to sanction a sale, with Roque under contract until December 2029.

That said, the Brazilian side could give the green light to the striker's exit if they receive a proposal of €50m (£43m).

Any deal is unlikely to take place until the summer, especially as Roque will want to avoid any upheaval in the lead-up to the World Cup.

The former Barcelona man will look to keep putting in strong performances for Palmeiras in his bid to impress Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti.