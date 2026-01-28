Benfica 4-2 Real Madrid: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Los Blancos drop into Champions League playoffs after staggering defeat

By Matt Law | 28 Jan 2026 22:32 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 08:05

Real Madrid have missed out on a top-eight spot in the Champions League table, with Alvaro Arbeloa's side suffering a staggering 4-2 defeat to Benfica on Wednesday night.

Kylian Mbappe sent Los Blancos ahead, but Benfica then scored three times without reply, twice through Andreas Schjelderup and once through Vangelis Pavlidis.

Real Madrid's second also came from Mbappe just before the hour, but a staggering late header from Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin made it 4-2 to the home side.

The defeat has seen Real Madrid finish ninth, one point below eighth-placed Manchester City, while Trubin's header allowed Benfica to sneak into the playoff spots, with Jose Mourinho's side finishing 24th in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Real Madrid, who will now take part in the knockout round playoffs, finished with nine men in Portugal, as Raul Asencio and Rodrygo were both sent off in the latter stages of the contest.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Football. There is nothing like it.

As if Real Madrid losing and missing out on the top eight was not enough, Benfica had to score a fourth through their goalkeeper to sneak into the playoffs by the finest of margins.

It was a disaster result for Real Madrid, who must now navigate their way through a two-legged knockout round playoff in order to secure a spot in the round of 16.

Mbappe was again in strong form, coming up with two more goals, but the visitors were simply too easy to play against on Wednesday night, with Benfica having so much joy.

The main story is, of course, Real Madrid missing out on the top eight, but Trubin's late header was one for the ages, and it was a moment of magic for Mourinho and his side.

BENFICA VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Benfica (30th minute, Benfica 0-1 Real Madrid)

Real Madrid make the breakthrough in the 30th minute of the match, and it is Mbappe on the scoresheet, with the Frenchman heading a searching cross from Raul Asencio into the back of the net.

Andreas Schjelderup goal vs. Real Madrid (36th minute, Benfica 1-1 Real Madrid)

Andreas Schjelderup pulls back an equaliser for Benfica ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/JgyJxzwcGr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Benfica level the scores on home soil, with Schjelderup heading a cross from Pavlidis into the back of the net. Two crosses, two headers, two goals in the first half of this European tie!

Vangelis Pavlidis goal vs. Real Madrid (45th minute, Benfica 2-1 Real Madrid)

Vangelis Pavlidis scores from the spot to give Benfica the lead over Real Madrid ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Yhq1m7C2eM — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Benfica take the lead just before the half-time break, and it is Pavlidis on the scoresheet this time, with the striker converting from the penalty spot after Aurelien Tchouameni had fouled Nicolas Otamendi.

Andreas Schjelderup goal vs. Real Madrid (54th minute, Benfica 3-1 Real Madrid)

Andreas Schjelderup bags a brace as Benfica take a two goal lead over Real Madrid ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/TqWyJEOM6L — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Oh my word! Benfica take a 3-1 lead against Real Madrid, and it is Schjelderup with his second of the match, as he fires into the bottom corner of the net.

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Real Madrid (58th minute, Benfica 3-2 Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe pulls one back ?



Real Madrid trail by one... ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/0A1sQThgFQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Real Madrid have their second of the match, and it is Mbappe once again, with the Frenchman firing a cross from Arda Guler into the back of the net.

Anatoliy Trubin goal vs. Benfica (98th minute, Benfica 4-2 Real Madrid)

THAT IS UNBELIEVABLE ?



Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scores a 98th minute goal to keep Jose Mourinho's Benfica in the competition ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplus pic.twitter.com/Vqtndh565T — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Oh my word! Benfica have their fourth against Real Madrid, and it is the goalkeeper Trubin with a header into the back of the net. Absolute scenes inside the stadium.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANDREAS SCHJELDERUP

Andreas Schjelderup with a brace against Real Madrid.



The second goal was pure Schjelderup - cutting inside and finishing low with precision.



Still inconsistent, but on his day, the 21-year-old Benfica winger can be absolutely fantastic. ??? pic.twitter.com/UzJmsse7PN — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) January 28, 2026

Goodness me, what a performance from Schjelderup - the 21-year-old scored twice against Real Madrid and caused them so many issues in the final third of the field.

The attacker had strong competition from Pavlidis, who was also excellent, but there was a clear winner of this award despite Mbappe also netting a brace.

BEST STAT

Only Jose Mourinho could qualify for the Champions League play-offs by his goalkeeper scoring a 98th-minute goal against Real Madrid ? pic.twitter.com/72FqUmqMqZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

BENFICA VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Benfica 33%-67% Real Madrid

Shots: Benfica 22-16 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Benfica 12-6 Real Madrid

Corners: Benfica 6-5 Real Madrid

Fouls: Benfica 11-15 Real Madrid

WHAT NEXT?

Real Madrid's attention will now switch back to La Liga, with the capital giants facing Rayo Vallecano at Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon.

Benfica, meanwhile, are back in Primeira Liga action on Sunday night at home to Tondela.