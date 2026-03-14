Liverpool-linked Michael Olise breaks new Bundesliga record as Arne Slot sent firm transfer message

By Ben Knapton | 14 Mar 2026 16:59

Liverpool and Real Madrid-linked Michael Olise broke yet another Bundesliga record for Bayern Munich on Saturday as transfer speculation surrounding the Frenchman continues to swirl.

The former Crystal Palace attacker has been nothing short of a revelation since making the move to the Allianz Arena in 2024, snubbing interest from Premier League giants to try his hand at Bundesliga football.

Olise has inevitably been linked with a return to England, as Liverpool have been heavily tipped to sign the erstwhile Reading youngster as a possible long-term replacement for the ageing Mohamed Salah.

However, Manchester City and Real Madrid are expected to provide stiff competition for Olise; it was previously reported that the latter could make a staggering £156m bid for the winger in 2026.

The Bayern star continues to justify those nine-figure reports by the week, and on Saturday, he broke the record for the most assists in the first 26 games of a Bundesliga season.

Michael Olise breaks new Bundesliga record amid Liverpool transfer links

© Imago

Vincent Kompany's side had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena, where an early Aleix Garcia strike was cancelled out by Luis Diaz in the second half.

The Colombia international's effort was set up by Olise, who has now produced a staggering 17 assists in 26 Bundesliga games, a single-season record for this stage of the campaign.

Olise has also teed up six goals in the Champions League and two in the DFB-Pokal for Bayern Munich this season, as well as finding the back of the net 15 times himself, most recently bagging a brace in the 6-1 Champions League thrashing of Atalanta BC.

The 24-year-old's new record paled into insignificance from a Bayern perspective, though, as Kompany's side had both Diaz and Nicolas Jackson sent off on Saturday, the former for two bookable offences and Jackson for a serious foul.

Nevertheless, the Bavarians still hold a nine-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the summit of the Bundesliga table and are expected to cruise through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they host Atalanta in the second leg of their last-16 tie this week.

Liverpool have to break the bank for record-breaking Michael Olise

© Imago

It is easier to break goal and assist records when you have exceptional players around you - as Olise does with Diaz, Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane - but the Frenchman's feats this season have been nothing short of extraordinary.

Olise's talent was evident during his days at Selhurst Park, and he continues to elevate his offensive game to new heights at a young age; his peak is arguably still a few years away.

Olise allegedly wants to pursue a different challenge to Man City or Chelsea if he is to depart Bayern Munich this summer, but Liverpool have all the evidence they need to go on the charm offensive for the one-time Reading youngster.

After keeping their chequebook closed in January, Liverpool should be able to afford making Olise their marquee signing, even if they have to splash out nine figures for a player whose contract expires in 2029.

That scenario is dependent on the Reds securing Champions League football for 2026-27, though, and failure to do so would surely mean they are fighting a losing battle in the Olise race.

For the time being, Liverpool will focus on Sunday's Premier League match with Tottenham Hotspur, where Olise's possible predecessor Salah could set a new personal best.