Liverpool reportedly learn the record-breaking asking price it will take to prise Michael Olise away from Bayern Munich as the Reds plan for a future without Mohamed Salah.

The Premier League champions are rumoured to have identified Olise as an ideal successor to Salah, who is now 33 years old and out of contract in 2027 following his recent extension.

A lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League could still be on the cards for Salah, and Liverpool are allegedly braced to lose the Egypt international to the Middle East before his contract runs out.

A possible exit for Salah in 2026 would almost certainly necessitate the signing of an out-and-out replacement, as the 33-year-old's only genuine backup at present is the injury-plagued Federico Chiesa.

The Italy international will be staying at Anfield for the 2025-26 season after a nightmare first campaign, but he turns 28 in October and cannot be trusted to stay fit so is not well-placed to fill Salah's boots.

Liverpool 'told to pay nine-figure fee' for Olise

As a result, Olise - who is nearly 10 years Salah's junior - is believed to be on Liverpool's radar for a move in 2026, but Football Insider claims that the Reds will have to pay £100m to prise him away from the Allianz Arena.

The Bundesliga champions believe that they are well within their rights to demand a nine-figure sum for the France international owing to his exceptional form for the club since joining in a £45.9m deal from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024.

Including this summer's Club World Cup, Olise registered an astounding 43 goal contributions in 55 appearances for Vincent Kompany's side during the 2024-25 campaign - 20 of his own and 23 assists - including a league-high 18 Bundesliga helpers.

The former Reading youngster has already come up with four goals and one assist in five appearances in 2025-26, and Bayern - who have him under contract until 2029 - will do 'everything in their power' to keep hold of the France international.

The report adds that the £100m figure is only likely to increase over time, but Liverpool are nevertheless at the head of the queue for the 23-year-old, in spite of competition from other top European clubs.

Liverpool could smash Bayern transfer record with Olise move

Owing to Alexander Isak's £125m switch from Newcastle United earlier this summer, and Florian Wirtz's transfer totalling up to £116m, Olise would not become Liverpool's most expensive arrival of all time if he signed for a £100m package.

However, Bayern would smash their record for their most expensive sale of all time if that transfer comes to fruition, as the Bundesliga champions have remarkably never sold a single player for more than £40m.

According to data from Transfermarkt, Matthijs de Ligt (2024 to Manchester United), Lucas Hernandez (2023 to Paris Saint-Germain) and Robert Lewandowski (2022 to Barcelona) jointly hold the record for the most expensive departures from Bayern, all leaving for €45m (£38.9m).

Liverpool paid €40m (£34.6m) to sign Ryan Gravenberch from the Bavarians in 2023, but after an unprecedented outlay this summer, it remains to be seen if they could fathom paying another nine-figure sum in 2026.