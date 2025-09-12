Liverpool are reportedly anticipating Mohamed Salah's exit in the next two years, amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Salah saw his future draw much speculation during the 2024-25 campaign, as his contract started to wind down to its expiry date.

However, the Egyptian put that speculation to bed when he signed a new deal to extend his stay until the summer of 2027.

While his immediate future is at Anfield, Salah continues to be linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia in the future.

Liverpool anticipating Salah exit

According to Football Insider, the Saudi Pro League remains a 'likely destination' for the 33-year-old despite his new two-year deal.

The report claims that Liverpool are 'anticipating' that Salah could leave the club before his current terms expire at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Salah is believed to be considering his options, with the Liverpool star attracting interest from other top European clubs as well as the Saudi Pro League.

As a result, there is uncertainty as to whether Salah will complete two more seasons at Anfield, or if he decides to try a fresh challenge within the next two years.

Salah still remains an important part of the Liverpool side, having started all four of the club's competitive matches this season.

Who could replace Salah at Anfield?

If Salah were to depart in the next two years, Liverpool would face the almighty task of replacing one of the greatest players in their illustrious history.

Recent speculation suggests that Liverpool they view Bayern Munich's Michael Olise as a viable candidate to replace the Egypt international.

Olise impressed during his time at Crystal Palace, netting 14 goals and providing 22 assists in 82 Premier League appearances before completing a move to Bayern Munich in 2024.

The 23-year-old has gone from strength to strength since joining the German giants, registering 24 goals and 23 assists in 59 competitive matches.

Bayern would likely demand a significant fee to part ways with an important member of Vincent Kompany's side, especially as the Frenchman is under contract until the summer of 2029.