Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez means business as Los Blancos line up '£156m move' for attacking superstar

By Matt Law | 19 Jan 2026 09:14 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 09:16

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a substantial offer for Bayern Munich's Michael Olise, with the Spanish giants determined to secure the attacker's signature this summer.

Olise, 24, has again been in excellent form for Bayern during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 13 goals and registering 20 assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

The France international has 10 goals and 15 assists in 18 Bundesliga appearances this term, while he has managed one goal and four assists in six Champions League outings.

Olise has a contract at Allianz Arena until June 2029, having a penned a five-year deal upon his arrival from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024.

However, there has recently been speculation surrounding his future, with a host of major clubs believed to be considering making a significant offer for his services.

© Imago

Real Madrid planning 'substantial bid' for Olise

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid are willing to part with a transfer fee in the region of €180m (£156m), such is their desire to secure his services.

Bayern are determined to keep hold of Olise, but it is understood that an offer of that size would bring the Bundesliga giants to the negotiating table.

Olise has a record of 33 goals and 43 assists in 83 appearances for Bayern, including 22 goals and 33 assists in 52 games in Germany's top flight.

The attacker is also set to be an important player for France at the 2026 World Cup, with the Blues among the favourites to enjoy success at the competition.

© Imago / Middle East Images

Could Olise replace Vinicius at Real Madrid?

Vinicius Junior's future continues to be called into question, with the Brazil international only having a contract at Bernabeu until June 2027.

A big-money move for Olise would naturally lead to increased speculation surrounding Vinicius' future, but it is believed that Real Madrid are still planning to keep the forward.

Contract talks with the 25-year-old could allegedly resume following the departure of Xabi Alonso as head coach, with the Spaniard believed to be one of the main obstacles in terms of signing the South American to a new contract.