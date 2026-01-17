Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid exit has 'altered' Vinicius Junior's stance on future at Bernabeu

By Matt Law | 17 Jan 2026 12:11

Vinicius Junior is reportedly more likely to extend his contract at Real Madrid following the departure of Xabi Alonso as head coach of the capital giants.

Alonso left Los Blancos by "mutual consent" at the start of last week, with Alvaro Arbeloa placed in charge of the club, most likely on an interim basis.

Arbeloa's side suffered a 3-2 defeat to Albacete in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night, and the team will now be bidding to bounce back in Saturday's La Liga clash with Levante.

According to ESPN, the exit of Alonso has changed Vinicius' situation at Bernabeu, with the Brazilian now more likely to sign a contract extension at Bernabeu.

The report claims that Alonso was seen as 'one of the main obstacles' in contract talks with Vinicius, who continues to be linked with a big-money switch to Saudi Arabia.

© Imago

Real Madrid 'preparing' to restart Vinicius contract talks

Vinicius' relationship with Alonso is believed to have improved after a difficult start, but there was allegedly still huge tension between the pair before the Spaniard's exit.

The attacker has enjoyed huge success during his time at Bernabeu, but it has been a tough campaign for the 25-year-old, who has only scored six times in 28 appearances in all competitions, in addition to registering eight assists.

A return of five goals in 19 La Liga matches is disappointing considering Vinicius' quality, and there is currently huge uncertainty surrounding his future.

Vinicius' existing deal is due to expire in June 2027, and it is understood that serious meetings over an extension have not been held since May 2025.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Vinicius is out of contract at Real Madrid in June 2027

Real Madrid are believed to be willing to offer the forward €20m (£17.3m) net per season and would be prepared to include various bonuses to improve his salary further.

Vinicius only finished nine of the 33 matches that he played under Alonso, and the pair had a public falling-out during El Clasico in October.

Interestingly, the South American also did not post a farewell message when Alonso departed due to the tension that existed.

Vinicius has scored 112 goals and registered 91 assists in 350 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions, following on from the 14 goals and five assists that he managed in 69 appearances for Flamengo ahead of a switch to Bernabeu.