Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola 'thinks' Citizens attacker wants to leave

By Carter White | 26 Jan 2026 14:56

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that Oscar Bobb wants to leave before the end of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old is linked with a cross-Premier League switch to Fulham, who are enjoying the qualities of Harry Wilson lately.

Bobb has played a bit-part role for the Citizens this term, featuring in just nine Premier League matches.

Due to a hamstring injury, the Norway international has not played for Man City since the EFL Cup win over Brentford in December.

Since graduating from the club's academy system in 2022, Bobb has made 47 appearances for the Citizens.

"I think so" - Guardiola addresses Bobb future

Speaking to the media following Manchester City's 2-0 win over Championship bound Wolverhampton Wanderers, Guardiola was quizzed on whether he believed that Bobb wanted to leave this month.

After a short explanation of the situation and a brief pause, the Spanish coach replied: "I think so, yes".

This can hardly come as a surprise given the lack of match minutes Bobb has enjoyed during the 2025-26 term.

It is said that Fulham are closing in on the signing of the attacker for around £35m, with a formal offer from the Cottagers lodged.

It is now down to Fulham and Bobb to finalise personal terms ahead of a move before the February 2 deadline.

Down the pecking order

Since the arrival of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth earlier in the month, Bobb has been thrown even further down the pecking order at Man City.

The 22-year-old is extremely talented and will fancy his chances of making a positive impact at Fulham.

Bobb also has one eye on this summer's World Cup, in which he will hope to help Erling Haaland fire the nation to success.