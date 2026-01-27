Leeds United transfer news: Whites striker target 'likes the idea' of Elland Road move

By Carter White | 27 Jan 2026 10:17 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 11:28

Leeds United have reportedly stayed in pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The Whites supposedly saw an initial bid for the 25-year-old rejected by the Championship-bound Wanderers this month.

Strand Larsen made a name for himself in the Premier League last season, netting 14 goals across 35 appearances.

Impressive form in front of goal led to interest from Champions League-competing Newcastle United over the summer, when the Magpies were scrambling to replace Alexander Isak.

Strand Larsen has scored just once in the Premier League this term for Wolves but recently bagged a hat-trick in the FA Cup versus Shrewsbury Town.

Strand Larsen 'likes the idea' of Leeds move

According to The Athletic, Leeds are in the driving seat to secure the services of Strand Larsen, despite seeing an approach snubbed earlier this month.

The report claims that Daniel Farke's team are the only club who have submitted an official offer for the Wolves marksman.

It is understood that Leeds' pursuit of Strand Larsen is still ongoing as the final days of the winter window approach.

Crystal Palace are also allegedly keen on the Norwegian, with the Eagles potentially losing Jean-Philippe Mateta to Nottingham Forest this week.

However, Strand Larsen and his Leeds-supporting agent supposedly 'like the idea' of a transfer to Elland Road.

Do Leeds need Strand Larsen right now?

Losing just one of their last 11 matches in all competitions, Leeds are thriving in a new 5-3-2 system under Farke.

Hitting a goalscoring run during that period of positive results, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is one of the Premier League's in-form strikers.

It is hard to imagine Strand Larsen and the former Everton man starting together as a two-man forward line in the current Leeds setup.