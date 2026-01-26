Everton 1-1 Leeds: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Toffees fight back to hold battling Leeds at Hill Dickinson Stadium

By Matt Law | 26 Jan 2026 22:06 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 07:46

Everton came from behind to draw 1-1 with Leeds United in Monday night's Premier League contest at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Whites took the lead in the 28th minute of the contest, with James Justin on the scoresheet, and it appeared for long stages that it could be the winner.

However, the Toffees levelled the scores late on through Thierno Barry, with the striker making it four goals in his last five Premier League appearances.

The result has left Everton in 10th spot in the Premier League table, only five points off fourth-placed Manchester United, while Leeds sit 16th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

In the end, a decent point for both teams.

Everton have only actually won two of their last seven in the Premier League, but they have somehow managed to creep towards the top four, which perhaps says more about the inconsistent nature of the majority of the teams in the division this term.

Leeds are fighting their own fight, with Daniel Farke's side bidding to remain in the Premier League, and this draw has seen them move six points clear of the relegation zone.

The Whites look well-equipped to avoid relegation this term, and this will go down as a very welcome point for the promoted outfit.

Everton did look the team more likely to win it in the latter stages, but a defeat would have been tough on Leeds, who led the way in terms of shots (14) and attempts on target (four).

EVERTON VS. LEEDS HIGHLIGHTS

James Justin goal vs. Everton (28th minute, Everton 0-1 Leeds)

James Justin slots it past Jordan Pickford to put Leeds in front ? pic.twitter.com/35YzcC2Gxf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 26, 2026

Leeds take the lead in the 28th minute of the contest, and it is Justin on the scoresheet, with the defender firing into the back of the net after a cross from Anton Stach was not dealt with by the Everton defence.

Thierno Barry goal vs. Leeds (76th minute, Everton 1-1 Leeds)

"The man who can't miss at the moment!"



Thierno Barry equalises for Everton ? pic.twitter.com/axaNeBEu2E — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 26, 2026

Everton finally get their leveller on home soil, with Barry managing to turn a cross from Idrissa Gueye into the back of the net from close range.

Can either team find a late winner?

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANTON STACH

Anton Stach made more tackles (4) and created more chances (2) than any other player in the first half of Everton vs Leeds. ? #EVELEE #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/fUL9xwSuK8 — WhoScored (@WhoScored) January 26, 2026

Stach was the star of the show on Monday night, with the Leeds midfielder coming up with the assist for Justin to score in the first period, and he was brilliant throughout the match.

The 27-year-old helped his team out enormously from a defensive point of view, winning three aerial duels and making five tackles over the course of the game.

BEST STATS

James Justin scores his first Premier League goal for Leeds ⚽



The visitors open the scoring for the fourth league game in a row 4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/pijAOfR61b — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 26, 2026

10 - Leeds United's 10 shots in the first half against Everton is their most in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League away game since September 2021 against Newcastle United (13). Peppered. pic.twitter.com/9Pw55fD2rF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 26, 2026

EVERTON VS. LEEDS MATCH STATS

Possession: Everton 58%-42% Leeds

Shots: Everton 10-14 Leeds

Shots on target: Everton 3-4 Leeds

Corners: Everton 4-4 Leeds

Fouls: Everton 9-13 Leeds

WHAT NEXT?

Everton are on the road in their next match on Saturday afternoon, with the Toffees heading to the Amex to tackle Brighton & Hove Albion.

Leeds, meanwhile, have a blockbuster of a contest at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, welcoming wounded leaders Arsenal.