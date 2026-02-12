Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils 'frontrunners' for Premier League forward despite Arsenal, Chelsea interest

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Feb 2026 01:20

Manchester United are the frontrunners for Iliman Ndiaye from Everton in the summer, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 stalemate at the London Stadium on Tuesday, with West Ham United proving difficult to break down.

Were it not for Benjamin Sesko's equaliser in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time, Michael Carrick would have experienced his first defeat as interim boss.

Regardless of whether Carrick remains in charge next season, the club may feel the need to bring in forwards next summer in order to address some of their offensive struggles.

TEAMtalk claim that the Red Devils are ahead of other interested parties such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for Everton winger Ndiaye.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Iliman Ndiaye assessed: What makes the Everton star so good?

Ndiaye played a crucial role for Senegal in their Africa Cup of Nations triumph, and he has also helped push Everton into an unlikely battle for Europe.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals and provided two assists for the Toffees in the Premier League this season, tallies that rank him second for overall goal involvements in the Merseysiders' squad.

Though he has not been exactly prolific in the final third, he has proven to be an excellent dribbler on the right flank.

Ndiaye averages 1.9 successful dribbles per 90 in the league, while Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka averages 1.8, and his ability to carry the ball could be useful against deep blocks.

© Imago

Do Man United need Ndiaye in summer transfer window?

Adding Ndiaye to the squad would not make United worse, but his addition would make little sense if Bryan Mbeumo is seen as the long-term option on the right.

The Everton man has some experience on the left of attack, though his signing would call into question Matheus Cunha's place in the team as a starter.

If the club can satisfy the demands of their star forwards, then perhaps bringing Ndiaye to Old Trafford should be considered.