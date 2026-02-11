Man Utd's thoughts on immediate mid-season trip revealed with long gap until Everton clash

By Matt Law | 11 Feb 2026 09:16 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 09:17

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has confirmed that the Red Devils will be staying in Manchester to prepare for their next match against Everton.

The 20-time English champions were knocked out in the third round of the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion and are therefore not back in action until a trip to Everton in the Premier League on February 23.

There have been suggestions that Man United could head abroad for a training camp, with mid-season friendlies an option for the club.

However, the Red Devils will be staying in Manchester to prepare for their next game against the Toffees, with Carrick looking for the players to 'recharge their batteries'.

"We'll stay in Manchester. It's a chance to recharge our batteries. There are a few injuries and some minor issues. It will be an opportunity to take a short break, process this period, clear our heads, work, and come back even stronger. It's strange, 13 days, but we'll try to make the most of it," Carrick told reporters during his post-match press conference.

Man Utd to stay in Manchester to prepare for Everton game

Man United's four-game winning run in the Premier League came to an end on Tuesday night, as they drew 1-1 with West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Benjamin Sesko scored a last-gasp leveller for the Red Devils, who remain fourth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.

“We were okay. I think we're a bit disappointed," Carrick told TNT Sports after the match.

"We definitely weren’t at our best. We've had five games now, and we've been at a really good level. It's a tough place to come, they made it difficult, and we just didn't quite have that sharpness or that spark, really, to find the answers too often.

"But in the end, big credit to the boys, the spirit again in the late goal, and when we needed it. It's a great quality to have. So, we'll take the point and we'll move on.”

Could Man Utd still head abroad for mid-season friendlies?

Man United will have an 11-day gap between Premier League matches against Newcastle United on March 4 and Aston Villa on March 15, while there will be a 22-day gap between their fixtures with Bournemouth (March 20) and Leeds United (April 11).

As a result, it is still possible that the Red Devils will head abroad to take part in a couple of lucrative friendlies, which could earn the club around £5m per match.

Saudi Arabia would be the most likely destination for any trip, but a number of factors must be weighed up before a final decision is made, with Man United's main focus for the remainder of the season to secure Champions League football for next term.