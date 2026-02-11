Manchester United transfer news: Harry Maguire 'decision' on contract 'revealed' as Serie A side 'hold talks' with defender

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Feb 2026 00:43 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 00:43

Harry Maguire is likely to stay at Manchester United and sign a new contract, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils fought back against West Ham United on Tuesday to draw 1-1, with the result leaving them in fourth place in the Premier League with 45 points.

Boss Michael Carrick lined up with centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire against the Hammers, though the latter was forced off in the second half due to injury.

Maguire is out of contract at the end of the season, and with the Englishman now 32, there are doubts about his future at Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail claim that despite holding talks with AC Milan in January, the defender is keen to remain and is likely to sign a new deal.

Should Manchester United let Harry Maguire leave?

Though Maguire has proven himself to be important for the club under several managers, there is an argument that it would be better for the team's long-term future if he left in the summer.

The defender will be 33 in March, and while he has never relied on his speed, he has now picked up eight separate injuries since 2023-24.

Relying on Maguire as an integral part of the first XI next season would be risky, and with a World Cup to come in the summer, injuries could be compounded by fatigue from the lack of an extended rest.

Though the centre-back is a strong passer and duellist, perhaps it would be better to trust younger players instead.

What does the future of Man United's defence look like?

Luke Shaw has been a mainstay in the XI when fit, but his performances have been mixed, with his poor decision making called into question when West Ham scored.

Patrick Dorgu could be used as a left-back next season, while Leny Yoro has shown promise in central defence.

There are concerns about Martinez's ability to stay fit and play in a back four, so it would not be surprising if United opted to sign at least one starting centre-back in the summer.