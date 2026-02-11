Man Utd's Harry Maguire issues update on fitness after injury scare vs. West Ham United

By Matt Law | 11 Feb 2026 09:36 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 09:38

Manchester United's Harry Maguire played down fears that he could be set for another spell on the sidelines after being substituted against West Ham United on Tuesday night.

Maguire pulled up with an apparent hamstring issue in the first half of the 1-1 draw, but he was able to continue, lasting until the 68th minute of the contest, when Leny Yoro was introduced in the middle of the defence.

Yoro was outstanding during his time on the field, with the Frenchman making two excellent blocks as West Ham chased a second goal, and he deserves huge credit for Man United ultimately securing a last-gasp point.

Man United head coach Michael Carrick did not address a potential problem for Maguire after the clash at the London Stadium, but the defender did give a response when he passed through the mixed zone after Tuesday's game.

According to journalist Steven Railston, the defender said that his injury was "good", suggesting that he should be fine to take to the field for Man United's next match, which comes against Everton on February 23.

© Imago

Maguire addresses 'injury' after draw with West Ham

The 32-year-old has been impressive during Man United's recent strong run, but he has been restricted to just 15 appearances this season due to injury issues.

Maguire's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, meanwhile, and it remains to be seen whether the Englishman is handed an extension.

A recent report claimed that Maguire is likely to sign a new deal, having proven himself to be an important player for the club during their strongest period of the campaign.

Lisandro Martinez has also excelled in the middle, but Carrick has Yoro and Ayden Heaven as options, while Matthijs de Ligt could make his long-awaited return from a back issue before the end of the month.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

West Ham 1-1 Man Utd: Sesko rescued late point for Red Devils

Benjamin Sesko scored a last-gasp leveller for Man United on Tuesday night to earn his team a point at the London Stadium.

“A fantastic finish. He's done it again, it's important. It's important we threw everything out at the end and had a lot of forwards on the pitch," Carrick told reporters when asked about Sesko, who has now netted four times in his last five league appearances.

"[We] probably could [have] put a few more balls in the box, if we’re honest, with the players that we've got. Josh [Zirkzee] had a chance that just went wide, and [it’s a] great finish from Benji. So, delighted for him again, another big goal for him, and a good step.”

Man United now have a lengthy gap until their next fixture, with the Red Devils heading to Everton in the Premier League on February 23.